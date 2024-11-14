By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 13:11 • 1 minute read

Image: Ruta 091.

Elche is set to host the third National Police Route 091 Charity Race-Walk on December 1, beginning at 10:00.AM.

The event will start and end at Plaza de Baix and all proceeds raised will go to the Elche Children’s Health Foundation and the Red Cross of Elche.

José Antonio Román, the Councillor for Sports, noted that the race route is designed to showcase the city, including its famous palm groves, allowing participants to enjoy Elche’s unique landscapes.

Walk or Run

The race will follow a 5-kilometre route through Elche’s central streets, offering options to both walk and run.

Up to 1,200 people can join, and participants also have the option of purchasing a “Bib 0,” which allows anyone to make a donation without running.

Race bibs can be picked up on Friday, November 29, between 4:00.PM and 9:00.PM at the National Police Station in Elche, or on Saturday, November 30, from 10:00.AM to 2:00.PM and from 4:00.PM to 8:30.PM at Plaza Baix.

On race day, bib collection will be available in the designated start area up to 30 minutes before the race begins.

Registration Now Open

Registration is open until November 26 on the website ruta091.com, with an entry fee of €12 per participant.