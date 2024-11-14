By Nina Cook • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 9:05 • 1 minute read

Passengers at Paris Gare du Nord face delays amid nationwide transport strikes. Credit: Wikipedia

Travellers planning to visit or transit through France in November and December 2024 should brace for significant disruptions due to planned strikes by major transport unions.

The four principal rail unions—CGT-Cheminots, Unsa-Ferroviaire, Sud-Rail, and CFDT-Cheminots—have announced a one-day strike on November 21, protesting against the dismantling of SNCF’s freight operations and the privatisation of regional services.

They have warned of more extensive actions starting December 11 if their demands are not met, potentially impacting the busy holiday travel period.

Airline pilots protest proposed tax increases

In the aviation sector, the National Union of Airline Pilots (SNPL) has called for a strike on November 14 to oppose the government’s proposal to triple the flight ticket levy, a move intended to generate additional revenue and address environmental concerns.

The union argues that this tax hike could lead to job losses and weaken French airlines’ competitiveness. The strike is expected to affect Air France and other carriers employing pilots under French contracts.

The wave of industrial action extends beyond the transport sector. Farmers are planning protests, including road blockages, to express dissatisfaction with EU trade policies, which may disrupt the movement of goods, particularly from neighbouring countries. Additionally, civil servant unions have announced three days of action in early December, though specific dates are yet to be confirmed.

Strikes have long been a part of French culture, serving as a tool to voice grievances and effect change. The current wave of strikes reflects ongoing tensions over economic policies, privatisation, and labour rights.

Advice for travellers: stay informed and flexible

Travellers should monitor updates from transport providers and consider flexible travel arrangements. For rail travel, SNCF provides real-time traffic information and updates on disruptions. Air passengers should check with their airlines for the latest information on flight schedules and potential cancellations.

