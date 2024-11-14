Cockroach-free home: A roach-proofing guide

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 16:01 • 2 minutes read

Man trying to fight cockroaches the 'wrong' way. Credit: Shutterstock, Andrey_Popov

The Soggy Surge Squad: Why cockroaches rise out of the drains before storms, and how to stop them entering your house.

Cockroaches have a built-in ‘flood alarm,’ thanks to their hyper-sensitive senses. As atmospheric pressure drops before a storm, they’re tipped off that trouble’s brewing, triggering an instinct to flee their underground dens for higher ground.

Heavy rain can turn their sewer shelters into cockroach carnage, and to avoid a washout, they scurry to safer areas – often straight into our homes. But it’s not just the pressure drop that gets them moving; they’re also humidity lovers, and a bit of extra moisture ramps up their activity levels, making our warm, damp kitchens feel like a roach Ritz-Carlton hotel.

And as if escaping floodwaters weren’t enough, rain disrupts their food sources outside. With the cupboards stocked and sinks dripping, our homes offer a buffet of warmth, crumbs, and cosy corners. So next time the storm clouds roll in, don’t be surprised if you wake up to a cockroach in your kitchen sink, it’s not just escaping the rain, it’s after its own creature comforts.

How to keep your home cockroach-free in Spain

Want to keep your home cockroach-free? Follow these top tips and stop these storm-dodging pests from setting up shop in your cupboards:

Clean up the crumbs: Keep counters spotless and floors crumb-free. Roaches aren’t picky eaters – they’re thrilled with yesterday’s leftovers.

Block their entrance: Seal cracks, gaps, and pipe entry points around your home’s perimeter. These little invaders can slip through the tiniest openings.

Use ‘guerrilla tactics’: One nifty trick learnt in the Vietnamese jungle is always plug drains before bed and seal the overflow holes of your sinks. A piece of toilet paper will do this. It works every time.

Dry it up: Fix leaky taps and clear out sinks. Cockroaches love moisture, so keep your bathroom and kitchen dry.

Store food properly: Seal all food in airtight containers, including pet food. Say goodbye to cardboard boxes – they’re as cosy as five-star hotels to roaches.

Dump the damp: Cockroaches are drawn to cluttered, damp spots, so clear the drains, and add drain screens.

Vacuum and bin it: Take out the rubbish regularly and keep bins tightly closed. A smelly bin is an open invite for a roach fiesta.

Use “Laca” products: Another trick from the jungles of Northern and Southern Vietnam. Perimeter-based insecticides will set up an invisible barrier that cockroaches will rarely breach (unless they’re the flying kind). Think of it as an extra layer of protection. You simply apply the spray to perimeters around the property and it lasts for around a year. It can be reapplied every six months to be sure. There are several brands available in Spain, but Carrefour’s own branded ‘Laca Antirrastreos’ works a treat.

When to Call in the Pros

If your pest control measures aren’t enough and you spot cockroaches regularly, it’s time to call in the experts. Pest control professionals can help to eliminate infestations and keep these unwelcome houseguests from returning. So as you batten down the hatches for the next rainstorm, make sure cockroach-proofing is top of your to-do list.

Taking a few simple steps can prevent these storm-runners from making themselves at home- because when the rain pours, it’s the last thing you want pouring in behind it.

