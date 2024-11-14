By Nina Cook • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 8:00 • 1 minute read

Fans can expect an epic show at the Olympic Stadium on 20 September 2025. Credit: @robbiewilliams/ig

British pop icon Robbie Williams has thrilled fans with the announcement of a special concert in Helsinki, set to take place on September 20, 2025 at the Olympic Stadium.

This event will serve as the grand finale to his European tour, which kicks off in Edinburgh in May and winds its way across the continent before arriving in the Finnish capital in late summer/early autumn.

Robbie Williams will perform at Helsinki’s iconic Olympic Stadium

The upcoming Helsinki gig promises to be a memorable night, offering fans the chance to experience Robbie Williams’ awesome stage presence in the grand setting of the Olympic Stadium. Posters advertising the concert began appearing around Helsinki’s tram stops in the days leading up to the official announcement, prompting excitement and some speculation on social media. Finnish tabloid Ilta-Sanomat reported that many locals wondered if someone had let the cat out of the bag.

Robbie Williams’ ticket presales

Ticket presales begin on Thursday November 14 at 12 noon, with general ticket sales opening the following day, Friday November 15, also at 12 noon. Fans keen to secure their spot at the concert are advised to set reminders, as the Olympic Stadium is expected to sell out quickly for this high-profile event.

Robbie Williams’ career, from ‘Take That’ to solo stardom

Robbie Williams shot to fame in the 1990s as a member of Take That, where he gained global recognition before launching his solo career. Over the years, Williams has delivered 12 studio albums and 62 singles, securing his place as a staple of British pop music. His last Finnish performance in 2023 at Pori Jazz was a hit with fans, setting high expectations for his return.

Fans across Finland and nearby parts of Europe are eagerly anticipating the chance to sing along to Williams’ iconic hits, from “Angels” to “Rock DJ,” when his European tour draws to a close in September next year. With Helsinki set to host the tour’s final concert, overseas fans also might want to start looking at plane tickets to prepare in advance for this exciting event in the Finnish capital.

