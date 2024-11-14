Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 8:00
• 1 minute read
Fans can expect an epic show at the Olympic Stadium on 20 September 2025. Credit: @robbiewilliams/ig
British pop icon Robbie Williams has thrilled fans with the announcement of a special concert in Helsinki, set to take place on September 20, 2025 at the Olympic Stadium.
This event will serve as the grand finale to his European tour, which kicks off in Edinburgh in May and winds its way across the continent before arriving in the Finnish capital in late summer/early autumn.
The upcoming Helsinki gig promises to be a memorable night, offering fans the chance to experience Robbie Williams’ awesome stage presence in the grand setting of the Olympic Stadium. Posters advertising the concert began appearing around Helsinki’s tram stops in the days leading up to the official announcement, prompting excitement and some speculation on social media. Finnish tabloid Ilta-Sanomat reported that many locals wondered if someone had let the cat out of the bag.
Ticket presales begin on Thursday November 14 at 12 noon, with general ticket sales opening the following day, Friday November 15, also at 12 noon. Fans keen to secure their spot at the concert are advised to set reminders, as the Olympic Stadium is expected to sell out quickly for this high-profile event.
Robbie Williams shot to fame in the 1990s as a member of Take That, where he gained global recognition before launching his solo career. Over the years, Williams has delivered 12 studio albums and 62 singles, securing his place as a staple of British pop music. His last Finnish performance in 2023 at Pori Jazz was a hit with fans, setting high expectations for his return.
Fans across Finland and nearby parts of Europe are eagerly anticipating the chance to sing along to Williams’ iconic hits, from “Angels” to “Rock DJ,” when his European tour draws to a close in September next year. With Helsinki set to host the tour’s final concert, overseas fans also might want to start looking at plane tickets to prepare in advance for this exciting event in the Finnish capital.
Find more Celebrity news
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.