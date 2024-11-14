Škoda Fabia – 25 years and counting…

By Mark Slack • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 17:00 • 2 minutes read

Škoda Fabia - 25 years and counting... Credit: Škoda

There are quite a few cars that have stood the test of time, in the sales brochures, the showrooms, and in some cases as poster material on many a bedroom wall. Then there are some that have stood the test of time but very much under the radar.

There have been more than a few Skodas that have achieved notable success, and the vRS models in particular have a real following. For 25 years, the Fabia has been a cornerstone of the Czech manufacturer’s product range and become the brand’s second biggest selling car of all time. The UK has played a major part in the Fabia’s success story. British buyers adopted the Fabia in big numbers and it has been one of the brand’s biggest markets in Europe.

The Fabia’s sales success highlights its broad appeal across all markets. Almost 1.8 million examples of the first-generation car were built, with the second-generation car adding 1.7 million to the total. To date, more than 4.9 million Fabias have been built since production started in 1999, a figure only surpassed in the Škoda range by the Octavia.

The appeal of the Fabia has been remarkably broad. While value-packed entry level models have enabled many buyers to choose a new car for the first time, at the other end of the range, vRS models gave the Fabia range a more focused, sporting edge. Indeed, cars like the turbo-diesel-powered Mk1 Fabia vRS have become modern classics. The same can also be said for the Mk2 vRS, which introduced the sector’s first turbocharged and supercharged drivetrain.

Škoda revealed the final design of the Fabia at the 1999 Frankfurt Motor Show. The 1.0 and 1.4 8v engines offered at launch were reworked versions of the 1.3-litre units developed for the Felicia and Favorit. Both engines remained part of the range until a mid-life facelift was introduced in 2004. The Fabia proved to be an instant it with both buyers and critics, who praised the model for its style, practicality and value for money. It was named overall Car of the Year 2000 by What Car?

Škoda’s engineering reputation grew further in 2003 with the introduction of the Fabia vRS powered by a 1.9-litre 130PS turbodiesel engine.

Launched 21 years after the first-generation model, the fourth Škoda model to wear the Fabia badge went on sale in the UK at the end of 2021. The Fabia currently comes with four petrol engine options with outputs ranging from 80PS to 150PS.