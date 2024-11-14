Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Updated: 14 Nov 2024 • 13:21 • 1 minute read
Cristóbal Castillo and colleagues earlier this year. Credit: Cristóbal Castillo/yt
Cristóbal Castillo, a dedicated teacher at IES Abdera (a secondary school) in Adra, Almería, is making the news for his innovative teaching methods.
Castillo, who could be recognised as Spain’s best teacher (Mejor Docente de España) in March 2025, has crafted a unique approach to preparing his students for real-life challenges. He uses simulations, where he takes on the role of a ‘nemesis’ to guide students through common pitfalls, encouraging critical thinking and problem-solving.
Castillo’s students nominated him for this prestigious award, with each one submitting testimonials that highlight his dedication and effective teaching style. Castillo mentioned he’s especially happy with the nomination as it has come from his students “and at the end of the day, everything you do is for them,” he remarks. In particular, the nomination has come a group he’s been working with for two years, with whom he has applied the very latest teaching methods.
As part of his curriculum, Castillo integrates YouTube videos and his own online materials, allowing students to learn accounting and fiscal concepts interactively. This method, known as the ‘flipped classroom,’ enables students to review concepts at home and tackle real-life scenarios in class.
One of Castillo’s standout projects is “El Señor de las Cuentas” (“The Lord of the Accounts”), where students manage simulated businesses, navigating both financial and organisational challenges. Each mistake has consequences, mirroring real-world repercussions and making the experience all the more valuable.
With 16 years of teaching experience, Castillo is more committed than ever to shaping capable, well-prepared students ready to excel beyond the classroom.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
