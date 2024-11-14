Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Anna Ellis
Published: 14 Nov 2024
On Sunday, November 24, history enthusiasts have the chance to explore the fascinating Cabezo Redondo archaeological site in Villena on a guided tour.
This ancient settlement, dating back approximately 3,500 years to the Bronze Age, offers a window into the lives of its early inhabitants who chose this location for its resources, water, salt, grazing land, and ample fishing and hunting opportunities.
Cabezo Redondo is one of the most significant ancient sites in the Region of Valencia, where notable discoveries, such as the Small Treasure of Cabezo Redondo and the renowned Villena Treasure, were unearthed.
Visitors can delve into the rich history of Cabezo Redondo and uncover its importance as one of Spain’s major archaeological sites.
For more details or to book a place on the tour, call (+34) 966 150 236 or (+34) 965 803 893, or email crv.villena@gmail.com.
