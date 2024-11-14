By Johanna Gardener • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 19:26 • 2 minutes read

Sweden is the first country in the world to become smoke-free Credit:Shutterstock:Diana Vulcane

Sweden has made history in becoming the first country in the world to become a smoke-free nation.

In a Europe constantly aiming to be more sustainable, more green and more clean, Sweden seems to be taking the trend by storm. In fact, not only in Europe but also in the world, Sweden has become the first country to become smoke-free – a lesson for the world and an example to follow.

Today, November 14, government figures revealed that Sweden had made history by becoming officially smoke-free. This is not only an incredible feat but it is 16 years ahead of the game with EU targets set for 2040.

Sweden imposes tax policies and promotes alternative nicotine products

The Swedish government is to take half of the recognition for this. In Sweden, there is a proportional tax which means that smoke free products are more affordable than cigarettes. This tax policy is complemented with public education campaigns and has obviously paid dividends, as Swedish customers have been swayed by the promotional material to make healthier choices. This is mirrored in the official health data released by Sweden’s public health agency, revealing that only 4.5 per cent of Swedish-born adults actually smoke – this falls significantly below the EU’s benchmark of 5 per cent to classify as a smoke-free nation.

Sweden has focused on harm reduction to become smoke free

Physician and former president and CEO of the Swedish Medical Association, Dr. Anders Milton affirmed: ‘(The) key to Sweden’s success is its pragmatic focus on harm reduction rather than prohibition. A wide range of safer nicotine products, with a variety of strengths and flavours, is legally available both online and in stores, supported by advertising, which raises awareness and encourages uptake.’ These moves have resulted in exemplary figures including a five times lower smoking rate than the European average and 41 per cent lower rate of cancer than other countries in Europe.

Other European countries will fall behind in becoming smoke-free

And how does the rest of Europe fare? Many other European nations are far from achieving the same milestone with many to fall behind for 2040. With a more rigid approach to safer non tobacco, nicotine alternatives including oral nicotine products and e-cigarettes, fewer people are encouraged to give up tobacco. Sweden’s open attitude towards alternative nicotine products may certainly be the key.

Smoke Free Sweden is a campaign which aims to encourage other countries to follow the same model of openness towards alternative nicotine products. It calls on countries globally to adopt harm reduction as a pivotal tool to raise awareness on smoking.

