The 'Cheese Oscars': World’s smelliest title brie-ses through Portugal. Credit: Shutterstock, Rimma Bondarenko.

The Oscars of Cheese roll into Portugal for the first time.

Cheddar Almighty… Thousands of cheeses are currently sweating, preparing to battle it out in Viseu for the world’s smelliest and tastiest title. The ‘Cheese Oscars’ are here, ready to deliver entertainment and drama in equal measures. Get ready dear reader.

The world’s biggest cheese event, the ‘Oscars of Cheese,‘ has finally brie-sed Portugal, and it’s set to be an un-brie-lievable weekend. Taking place from November 15 to November 17 in the charming city of Viseu, nearly 5,000 cheeses from 47 countries will gratefully compete at the prestigious World Cheese Awards, sweating for a place on the podium.

Say cheese: Portugal hosts the “ Cheese Oscar s”

For the next three days, the Pavilhão Multiúsos in Viseu will be a cheddarific heaven, with the air filled with the rich aroma of the world’s finest fromage. Some have called it a ‘lactose smorgasbord of epic proportions’, others have called it ‘overkill’. But, what’s clear is that regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, everything tastes good with melted cheese on it. Known as the ‘Cheese Oscars,‘ this competition, now in its 36th edition, draws the head honchos from around the globe, all vying for the coveted title of ‘World Champion.’

And it’s not just about winning – this is a feta-stic celebration for cheese fans worldwide. With over 250 international judges ready to sink their teeth into these creamy competitors, the event is set to be a grate attraction for foodies near and far.

Historic honour for Portugal’s cheese artisans

This year’s awards feature the largest-ever Portuguese delegation, with 182 homegrown cheeses in the running. “Viseu will be the stage for a historic edition,“ said Bruno Filipe Costa, the big cheese partly responsible for bringing the lactose-intolerant nightmare to Portugal. According to Costa, this is a chance to spread the whey about Portugal’s cheese talents, who have been quietly maturing their craft.

It’s a tribute to the incredible legacy of Portuguese cheese-making, from the rich flavours of the Azores to the unbelievably creamy Serra da Estrela, Portugal’s cheeses are not to be whey-sted.

Cheese and cheers: Tastings, pairings, and a “ super jur y”

With wine pairings, live tastings, and cheese stretching across the floor, this event offers more than just cheesy accolades. For those who want a slice of the action, there’s a gallery where the public can curdle up and watch the judging live on November 15. The ‘super jury‘ of experts will be chewing over nearly 5,000 entries to crown the World Champion.

Visitors can enjoy guided tours, sample regional products, and join hands-on ‘show cooking‘ sessions led by Portugal’s cream of the crop chefs. Melted cheese…

A festival of flavour, and plenty of surprises

The WCA 2024 Arena spans 2,400 square metres of rich cheesy goodness, featuring a “gold” zone reserved for the world’s 20 best cheeses. Next door, the 1,500-square-metre Tenda Viseu is a wonderland of local and international brands, with over 100 stands – a gouda opportunity to taste what’s on offer.

But it’s not just cheese. Expect a lineup of workshops, tastings, live music, and enough flavour to melt your heart. With free entry, this event promises an unforgettable experience from start to finish.

So, whether you’re a hardcore cheese connoisseur or just there to join in, Viseu is nacho average Portuguese town this weekend – it’s the place to be.

