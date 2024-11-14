Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
With Germany’s national election approaching on February 23, political conversation is intensifying, and questions about social media’s role in shaping public opinion are forefront.
Concerns have risen over the influential platforms including TikTok, Instagram, and X and what they could potentially amplify to users.
Statistics reveal that Germans are increasingly relying on social media for news. In 2022, more citizens followed news online than on television for the first time, according to the Reuters Institute annual survey for the Study of Journalism. Platforms like Instagram (37 per cent) and Facebook (33 per cent) outpace X, which has only 7 per cent regular users. TikTok, which the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has effectively used to engage first-time voters, captures 18 per cent of the German public’s attention.
Matthias Kettemann, an expert in media law from the University of Innsbruck, explained to DW that while it’s hard to measure social media’s full impact on public opinion, “more people are using it, and there is a clear trend towards polarisation.” He noted that far-right and far-left groups often succeed in engaging audiences on social media due to “easier stories to tell” that align with platform algorithms designed to drive engagement.
After Germany’s ruling coalition collapsed on November 6, Elon Musk, CEO of X, stirred controversy by calling Germany’s centre-left leaders “fools.”
In response, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) reactivated his X account after a six-year hiatus, stating he couldn’t leave the platform to “loudmouths and populists.”
Recently, Christian Democrat (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz expressed concern over AI-generated fake videos targeting him, reportedly spread by Social Democrat (SPD) supporters.
Disinformation tactics, including bots on Telegram and WhatsApp, pose additional risks.
The European Union’s (EU) Digital Services Act (DSA) aims to curb disinformation by enforcing transparency on platforms, yet compliance issues persist.
In July, EU regulators found X breaching DSA requirements, citing problems with the platform’s verification and advertising transparency.
Kettemann noted that enforcement “won’t happen in time for the German federal elections” and questioned X’s willingness to cooperate.
As younger voters increasingly turn to social media for political information, Kettemann urged traditional parties to enhance their online presence to counter disinformation. “We have to fight the fight,” he emphasised, stressing the need for proactive engagement from mainstream political actors to maintain a balanced digital debate.
