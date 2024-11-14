By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 14 Nov 2024 • 17:04 • 3 minutes read

Donald Trump's election of Elon Musk as government efficiency leader is a risk to the UK following hostility Credit:X:@BLAIMGame

The recent election of Elon Musk as a leader of government efficiency under Trump’s presidency may be a source of contention for Keir Starmer and the labour government given hostility earlier this year.

The UK Labour government has been facing some fierce backlash lately and might not be the most popular kid on the block, but right now it has some extra added rivalry to contend with. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer may be regretting his over-confidence earlier this year with Elon Musk, now that he has soared up the ranks to join Donald Trump’s team of top dogs. Musk as a potential political rival may indeed come back to bite him.

Starmer and Trump’s relationship could get uncomfortable following Musk’s election

Up to now, Keir Starmer and Donald Trump appear to have been maintaining a chivalrous and civilised relationship. However, this might not be so true for Elon Musk. The Tesla giant who was recently elected by Trump to marshal a new department known as the Department of Government Efficiency (short-named, the Doge) isn’t on such easy terms with the UK right now. And despite Trump affirming that leadership of the Doge would be a secondary position and never an official government placement, time will tell on just how pally the pair become and to what extent Musk will become Trump’s right-hand man.

Of course, Musk, as the richest man in the world could not be happier right now. He has landed a key (and fresh) role in the government’s efficiency drive which aims to remove overlapping federal associations, and make substantial cuts to government spending. He has also been enjoying a considerable ‘getting-to-know-you’ stint at Trump’s Palm Beach home as well as playing golf with the incoming commander-in-chief. As ‘America’s most powerful private citizen,’ it would seem he has his back covered.

Growing hostility from Elon Musk towards UK Labour policies

However, for the UK, there are more contentious issues and Musk’s rise in US politics has also coincided with growing hostility towards Starmer, Britain’s centre-left leader. In the summer, Musk was involved in UK rioting and attacked the government for a ‘two-tier’ policy where non-white offenders were dealt with less harshly than white offenders by the police. This hostility was not immediately reciprocated, as Starmer had his own teething problems adapting to a government left behind by Conservative predecessor, Rishi Sunak. Yet the moment did arrive when the Labour government snubbed Musk for his involvement in the summer riots and he was left without an invite to a major investment summit in London in October.

Elon Musk’s reactions to UK government considered ‘deplorable’

Now, Starmer will be hoping that this rather impulsive decision will not backfire. Certainly those closest to Musk would say that a slight like this against the tech wizard will not be taken lightly. Musk, to be fair, did not make things easier for himself. He repeatedly criticized the government’s response to several incidents throughout the year to which Downing street decried his involvement as ‘totally unjustifiable,’ and ‘deplorable’ – in particular a rash comment he posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the UK would soon enter a ’civil war.’ Officially in the UK’s bad books, he was banned from UK major summits but this did not deter Musk from sticking his neck out for what he saw to be unjust such as the release of some prisoners early to reduce prison overcrowding. Musk openly posted on X: ‘I don’t think anyone should go to the UK when they’re releasing convicted pedophiles in order to imprison people for social media posts.’

UK did not invite Musk to investment Summit – ‘a very strange decision’

Starmer has since been reprimanded for his dealings with Musk. Not inviting him to the Summit was ‘a very strange decision,’ according to some Downing Street officials and will probably be an albatross around Starmer’s neck for some time.

The Labour government, despite appearing unfazed by the recent election of Musk, will have to consider their interactions carefully and not engage in as much ‘student politics’ – a phrase coined by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch. With Musk’s role certain to exceed his official position, the UK must see the bigger picture to maintain strong UK-US ties.

