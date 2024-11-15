By John Smith • Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 16:25 • 2 minutes read

Only a few lucky applicants will get to fight as gladiators at Rome’s Colosseum Credit: Airbnb/Christopher Anderson

Rome’s Colosseum will see a return of gladiatorial combat thanks to a $1.5 million donation to this historic monument by Airbnb as part of its tie up with the Gladiator II movie.

Part of the money paid will be used to underwrite the cost of the renovation of the museum itinerary and the permanent exhibition inside the ancient amphitheatre.

Airbnb to organise staged gladiator bouts at Rome’s Colosseum in 2025

Some think this is almost sacrilege but others feel it’s an impressive way of helping educate those lucky enough to obtain tickets about the history of one of the finest pieces of preserved Roman architecture.

For centuries, the Colosseum in Rome has been the stage for epic battles and legendary gladiators. Now, for the first time in nearly 2,000 years, the Colosseum returns to its original purpose as a venue for performances, inviting daring warriors to step foot inside the historic arena to forge their own paths and shape their destinies.

Guests can request to book one of two, three-hour experiences taking place on May 7 and 8, 2025 at no cost with each experience having the ability to accept 16 guests (eight participants and their plus ones).

Read the following words of virtual gladiator Lucius Verus lead character of new movie Gladiator II

Virtual gladiator Lucius Verus (the hero of Gladiator II) asks “Think you have what it takes to become the supreme gladiator?”

“This trial will separate the weak from the strong, where only those with true strength and honour will rise above. For the courageous who accept the challenge, I open the gates of the Colosseum for you to prove your worth before the highest of Rome. Suit up and get ready for battle, for what we do in life echoes in eternity.

“Descend into the hypogeum, the underground chambers where gladiators prepare for battle. There, you will don armour that most closely reflects your gladiator type, whether that be murmillo, thraex, provocator, retiarius, or contrarete. Choose wisely.

“Train in the art of gladiator combat and test your mettle as you face off against your fellow warriors. A summa rudis – your referee– will ultimately determine your fate.”

Competition is free to enter and will be open November 27 to December 9 but winners have to pay to get to and from Rome

Those courageous souls ready to step into history can request to book the Colosseum for an exclusive gladiator experience from 6am November 27 until 11.59pm on December 9.

Applications which are free of charge may be made via airbnb.com/gladiatormovie but be aware if you are selected then you will be responsible for all travel costs to and from Rome.