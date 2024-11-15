Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By John Smith
Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 16:25
• 2 minutes read
Only a few lucky applicants will get to fight as gladiators at Rome’s Colosseum
Credit: Airbnb/Christopher Anderson
Rome’s Colosseum will see a return of gladiatorial combat thanks to a $1.5 million donation to this historic monument by Airbnb as part of its tie up with the Gladiator II movie.
Part of the money paid will be used to underwrite the cost of the renovation of the museum itinerary and the permanent exhibition inside the ancient amphitheatre.
Some think this is almost sacrilege but others feel it’s an impressive way of helping educate those lucky enough to obtain tickets about the history of one of the finest pieces of preserved Roman architecture.
For centuries, the Colosseum in Rome has been the stage for epic battles and legendary gladiators. Now, for the first time in nearly 2,000 years, the Colosseum returns to its original purpose as a venue for performances, inviting daring warriors to step foot inside the historic arena to forge their own paths and shape their destinies.
Guests can request to book one of two, three-hour experiences taking place on May 7 and 8, 2025 at no cost with each experience having the ability to accept 16 guests (eight participants and their plus ones).
Virtual gladiator Lucius Verus (the hero of Gladiator II) asks “Think you have what it takes to become the supreme gladiator?”
“This trial will separate the weak from the strong, where only those with true strength and honour will rise above. For the courageous who accept the challenge, I open the gates of the Colosseum for you to prove your worth before the highest of Rome. Suit up and get ready for battle, for what we do in life echoes in eternity.
“Descend into the hypogeum, the underground chambers where gladiators prepare for battle. There, you will don armour that most closely reflects your gladiator type, whether that be murmillo, thraex, provocator, retiarius, or contrarete. Choose wisely.
“Train in the art of gladiator combat and test your mettle as you face off against your fellow warriors. A summa rudis – your referee– will ultimately determine your fate.”
Those courageous souls ready to step into history can request to book the Colosseum for an exclusive gladiator experience from 6am November 27 until 11.59pm on December 9.
Applications which are free of charge may be made via airbnb.com/gladiatormovie but be aware if you are selected then you will be responsible for all travel costs to and from Rome.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
