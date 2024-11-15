By Letara Draghia • Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 15:36 • 1 minute read

Credit: YouTube still, NAU

More bad weather news due to yet another DANA. Algarve, Portugal – a popular destination for tourists and expats – experienced severe flooding after reportedly just five minutes of heavy rainfall on November 14.

Albufeira and Moncarapacho were among the worst-hit areas, with a number of homes and businesses submerged.

According to The Portugal News, local weather authorities issued a yellow warning for Faro, Beja, Lisbon, Setúbal, and Santarém due to the forecast of more torrential rain, thunderstorms, and possible hail.

Videos circulating on social media depict streets turned into rivers and debris-laden roads as the downpours wreaked havoc. The yellow weather alert is set to remain in effect throughout today.

What is a DANA?

The extreme weather is attributed to a meteorological phenomenon called DANA (Depressão isolada em níveis elevados), also colloquially known as gota fría or “cold drop.” It occurs when cold air interacts with warm Mediterranean waters, causing intense, prolonged rainfall. Meteorologists note that DANA can lead to hailstorms and tornadoes, adding to its destructive potential.

Scientists and weather experts warn that DANAs are becoming increasingly severe and unpredictable, with some remaining stationary or moving backwards, which can intensify their impact.

Are DANAs caused by climate change?

Scientists highlight that climate change is exacerbating such weather events. Dr Friederike Otto from Imperial College London recently commented on the floods in Valencia, Spain, “No doubt about it, these explosive downpours were intensified by climate change.”

“The atmosphere can hold more moisture with every fraction of a degree of warming, leading to heavier bursts of rainfall.”

Expats in Portugal are advised to stay updated on weather warnings, avoid unnecessary travel during alerts, and ensure they have access to emergency supplies. Flood-prone regions should be prepared for further disruption as the stormy weather continues. Stay safe!