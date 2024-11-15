Car write-offs – process sped up for DANA

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 11:28 • 1 minute read

Recovered cars from DANA floods. Credit: DGT

In the Valencia region alone, an estimated 120,000 cars have been declared write-offs by the floods, and that number extends greatly across different zones of the Valencian Community, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, and Aragon between October 28 and November 4, 2024.

The DGT, the department of transport in Spain, has been instructed to streamline the ‘Baja’ (deregistry) process due to the massive amount of claimants from those whose vehicles suffered flood damage.

Remaining on the car registry can mean a driver will continue to be taxed and remain at risk from fraudulent use of the registration number. By carrying out the ‘baja’, it is also hoped that insurance claims will be made more agile.

With the objective of helping all affected vehicle owners, several emergency channels have been opened for the submission of requests for procedures and documentation to be provided, reducing the regular bureaucracy and time to a simple ‘responsible declaration’ and the exemption of having to pay fees for temporary cancellations of vehicles and issuing of duplicate driving licenses lost in the floods.

Temporary decommissioning also more agile for DANA

The DGT will record a temporary cancellation for all vehicles that they are aware of that have been affected by the DANA, through the Insurance Compensation Consortium and the police. In many cases, flood damage will not be covered by regular insurance policies, as it is seen as a force majeure, or ‘act of God’. Responsibility for compensation in these cases will be taken on by the Insurance Consortium, a government-backed insurance for citizens.

The sped-up baja process may also be useful for temporarily decommissioning vehicles. In the case of one mechanic we spoke to, on one occasion it was necessary for a BMW 3 series to be out of action for 8 months while repairs were carried out, not least to the car’s electrical and ventilation systems.

The insurance company that covers the vehicle must supply the documentation necessary to be signed for this ‘baja’ process.

