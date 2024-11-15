Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Anna Ellis •
Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 20:25
• 1 minute read
Image: Real Club Nautico Torrevieja.
The fifth and final round of the Real Club Nautico Torrevieja Champions League took place on Sunday, November 10.
The competition featured a single morning round with four boats, each carrying two teams of two fishermen, bringing together a total of 16 of the Club’s top anglers.
The conditions were favourable, allowing for a productive fishing session near the port at an area known as the “ballast stones,” where fish were plentiful.
Participants enjoyed a successful morning, with a variety of catches including horse mackerels and pageles.
This concluding round marks the end of the 2024 Couples Fishing Champions League, finalising the Club’s rankings.
The results from this league will determine the Club’s top fishermen, who will go on to represent the Club in national competitions.
Those who perform well at the national level may advance to international competitions.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
