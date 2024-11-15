By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 15 Nov 2024 • 20:26 • 1 minute read

David Beckham stars in a Nespresso Christmas Advert. Credit: Facebook/David Beckham

David Beckham has done it again, bringing a tender smile to our faces while he sips on a coffee in this Nespresso Christmas advert.

The video starts with Beckham enjoying his coffee moment before taking pity on a rather sad snowman in the garden. Inspired, he retrieves his football kit bag to dress up the snowman and cheers it up with a coffee pod for a carrot nose. David, inspired, decides to score a goal in the snow and celebrates his victory with a coffee by cheekily stealing the snowman’s nose.



With this advert Nespresso captures Beckham’s sentimental side as a family man, highlighting the effortless precision with which he indulges in the things he loves, such as enjoying coffee, and his lifelong passion, football.

David Beckham: Nespresso Ambassador

In November 2023, Beckham, 49, was named a Nespresso ambassador, perfectly timed as he basked in the spotlight following the release of his autobiographical Netflix series. In the series, Beckham offers a glimpse into his home life, revealing the obsessive-compulsive attention to detail that defines his personality. From meticulously organising his wardrobe to making the perfect coffee, Beckham turns his quirks into an art form.

Rather than imperfections, these traits enhance his image as a relatable media icon, an aspect Nespresso has cleverly leveraged in its campaigns by sharing an exclusive peek of the coffee moments the footballer enjoys.

Nespresso has descended from George Clooney’s Mount Olympus to the down-to-earth appeal of David Beckham. No longer what else?, just Beckham.