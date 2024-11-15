Cyrano’s Dubai-style brunch from December

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 15:04 • 2 minutes read

Cyrano - La Cala de Mijas Credit: Cyrano

The stylish Cyrano Bar and Grill, a social and taste extravaganza present their new Dubai-style Saturday set lunch menu from December 2024 on Saturday, December 7.

From December 2024, owner and perfect host Tibbi is introducing something special for diners in the Costa del Sol with a Saturday Dubai-brunch-style set menu with drinks, music, and dancing, all warming up for the festive season.

The new three-course set menu will offer a choice of 8 starters, 8 mains, and 3 desserts all in an exquisite Asian-fusion style, including sushis, tataki, and overtones of Asian cuisine throughout the beautifully presented meal, all for €55 per diner.

Additionally, for a little extra, there will be the big charcoal grill selection, meats, burgers, and grilled sea bass, ensuring a really complete menu for the occasion, and all with a hint of Asian fusion.

To complete the deal for a real festive party mood, the charismatic Tibbi presents 3 different drink packages: Between 1pm and 3pm, to accompany the set menu, diners can pay an extra €20 for unlimited soft drinks; for an extra €40, you can enjoy unlimited house red, white or rosé wine or draught beers; or to really get the party going, for an extra €65, you can enjoy unlimited cocktails and spirits until 3pm, all of which designed to get everyone in the party mood for Tibbi’s ‘Dubai-style brunch.’

Keeping the party moving until 6pm, DJ Icey will be hand providing the beats, as well as Pablo on sax and trumpet.

Also, starting on Sunday, December 8, the new Sunday lunches from 1pm to 6pm with live music between 2pm and 4.30pm, and throughout the December festivities, Frankie B will be entertaining with his classy Sunday repertoire. And, welcoming in January, Cyrano present some of the best singers from the Costa del Sol, followed by live DJs with the best 80s Funky party sound to ring in 2025 in style.

The 2-course set menu presents the best meats from all the favourite classic Sunday lunch dishes: roast lamb, beef, chicken, and the essential Yorkshire puddings with gravy. More traditional than the Saturday set menu, but with emphasis on the warmth of the traditional Sunday roast.

The menu price will be set at €35 for two courses and €39 for the 3-course menu with a selection of 10 starters, such as tempuras and goat’s cheese, classics in a new modern style to make Sunday into a real party day. The last food orders will be taken at 4.30 pm.

Cyrano: C. Torrox, 18, La Cala de Mijas

Telephone: 951 74 96 82