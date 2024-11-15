DANA: Valencia president clings on to power

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 15 Nov 2024 • 18:45 • 1 minute read

Hanging on by the skin of his teeth, Carlos Mazón faces Valencian parliament. Credit: Generalitat

More than two weeks after the DANA devastated numerous towns in the Valencian Community, leaving more than 200 fatalities and thousands of victims, the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, appeared on Friday, November 15, in the regional parliament to finally give explanations for why the disaster happened.

He said, ‘I am aware that a faster, more coordinated reaction was necessary,’ and he accepted that the telephone alerts did not arrive in time. Floods had begun early in the morning in mountainous towns and villages, but it was not until late afternoon that the emergency messages reached the telephones of people in Valencia city and its surroundings. Many later complained that the messages arrived to their phones when they were already floating down the street in their cars; others, on receiving the message, believed it had been sent in good time and therefore left their homes to move their vehicles to higher grounds.

Mazón accepts responsibility for bad DANA response

Mazón, in his declaration, said that ‘it is not a time for divisions’. He also expressed that ‘if I cannot lead the recovery, I will assume my responsibility, and I will not stand again for reelection.’

The president of the Valencian Community affirmed that ‘I do not try to cover up the mistakes. I assume them. I recognise them. I apologise without reserve. I will not dodge responsibility. I am fully aware of the situation in which we are living and that I have to take responsibility.’ He continued by stating he welcomed an official investigation into the events of that day.

Many in Valencia lay the blame firmly at Mazón’s feet, including every opposition party in the chambers of the Generalitat Valenciana, (Valencia regional parliament). By the tone of the outrage directed towards the him, it seems he will either be forced to resign, or a no-confidence vote will be launched against him continuing in his post.