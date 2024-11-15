By Donna Williams • Updated: 15 Nov 2024 • 12:26 • 1 minute read

Nursing home in Villafranca de Ebro suffered a devastating fire Credit: FB:DrivingSpain

As if the heartbreak from the flooding across Spain wasn’t enough to deal with, tragedy has now affected a nursing home in Zaragoza.

Sadly, a devastating fire broke out during the early hours of Friday November 15, at the nursing home located in Villafranca de Ebro. As of writing the exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation, as it is yet to be determined how it started. However, it has been confirmed that the incident occurred in one specific room.

Smoke inhalation causes loss of life at the nursing home

While the fire door did its job of containing the fire, there was still a substantial abundance of smoke, and it was this smoke inhalation that led to the tragic loss of life. The death toll has been confirmed as 10, with an additional two people injured, one of which is reported to be in a critical condition. Thankfully, the fire was brought under control and extinguished very quickly, owing to the quick mobilisation of the local firefighters.

However, the effects of this tragedy are likely to go beyond the physical, so it is reassuring to see that psychologists, social workers and Civil Protection volunteers were also on hand to offer support and understanding. In addition, local hospitals have been placed on standby for the arrival of people caught up in the fire who may have sustained injuries.

A dedicated helpline number has been set up for family members of nursing home residents

Speaking about the incident, the mayor of Villafranca de Ebro, said: “It is very hard to see people you know have died. I can confirm 10 deaths and two people admitted for smoke inhalation. We have removed all of the surviving residents, and for the time being, they are being relocated to a nursing home in Huesca.”

For any family member who may still be concerned, the Aragon Emergency Centre has set up a specific telephone number for this purpose. The number to call is 976 715 980