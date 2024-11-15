By Johanna Gardener • Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 9:25 • 2 minutes read

French people spend three and a half hours online of which half of the time is spent on large platforms Credit:Shutterstock:Primakov

A recent survey across France reveals that people spend three and a half hours online everyday with half of this time dedicated to large platforms like Google and Facebook.

Everybody likes to spend a little time online. Whether its scouring the internet for the top news or scanning pages of Instagram for the most amusing posts, the internet can certainly feel like a daily fix for many of us. Yet what if this fix shifted into becoming a substantial part of our daily lives. In France it would seem that it already has.

A new survey across France has revealed that people spend not only a whopping three and a half hours online everyday, but that half of that time is dedicated to very large platforms – classified by the European Commission as platforms reaching at least 45 million monthly active users. The report from the French Regulatory Authority for Audiovisual and Digital Communication (ARCOM) collated data from 20,000 people aged 12 and over. It discovered that mammoth platforms like Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Snapchat make up nearly half of people’s time spent using the internet.

French people spend most time on social media platforms

Social media platforms seem to be the biggest internet haven where people tend to spend most time. In order of popularity, we have Snapchat followed by Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Unsurprisingly, Snapchat and Tiktok were the favourites amongst a younger audience.

What about minors and unsuitable content online?

That brings us to the topic of our younger audiences. With so much time spent online, surely there are dangers for our youngest and dearest. Across Europe, there has been recent debate regarding underage minors accessing unsuitable content including gambling and pornography, with some countries already taking measures to mitigate content access via age-verification checks, including France. Those aged 12 to 17 years spend over half of their 116 monthly internet hours on Snapchat and Tiktok, prompting French President, Emmanuel Macron to consider a social media age restriction for teens under 15 – before this age, use would need to be monitored by a responsible adult. The French Committee added recommendations for no screen time under the age of three years.

16 per cent of visitors to pornographic websites are minors

Even more worrying is the fact that pornographic website Pornhub was visited heavily by minors – in fact this generation represented 16 per cent of its visitors. Teenagers aged 12 to 17 years represented 40 per cent of visitors to adult sites in general. These are worrying statistics, especially when much online content is not controlled and young people can be exposed to violent, perverse or distorted online content.

The EU does have measures in place. Its EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) compels very large platforms to manage their content including illegal material, misinformation, and user privacy. They are also obliged to ban advertisements based on profiling or personal data being aimed at minors.

Time will tell whether restrictions can be imposed across Europe to protect our young people but also raise awareness on the dangers of excessive screen time and internet overkill.

