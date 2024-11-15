By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) • Updated: 15 Nov 2024 • 10:44 • 2 minutes read

It's important to seek legal guidance before getting married. Credit: Shutterstock

Why Legal Guidance Before Getting Married Matters.

Many couples enter marriage without considering the full scope of legal and financial outcomes that different marital property arrangements can bring. Yet, understanding these implications is essential, as it empowers both partners to safeguard their interests and assets from unexpected disputes that could emerge if the relationship ends, or significant life events occur.

Spain’s Marital Property Options

Spain’s marital property laws provide options that cater to different financial needs and priorities. Joint property ownership is one of the most common choices, wherein assets acquired during the marriage are considered joint unless specifically excluded, as is the case with inheritances or gifts received after getting married. On the other hand, under the separate property system, each spouse retains sole ownership over the assets they acquire during the marriage.

In addition to community property and separate property, Spain also recognises a third option called the participation regime, where each spouse retains ownership of their individual assets during the marriage but gains a share in the other’s accumulated profits upon dissolution of the marriage

Pre-marital debts, rentals & Joint Property

A notable aspect of joint ownership is how it can affect the financial matters of the marriage are the debts acquired before marriage. Take, for instance, a spouse who carries a mortgage before marrying but continues making payments during the marriage. Without a separate property agreement, the spouse could face a situation where, in the event of divorce, their partner claims a portion of the mortgage payments made during the marriage (as joint property assumes shared ownership of income unless proven otherwise). This can lead to significant financial implications if the debt payments continue long into the marriage.

On the flip side, we find a distinct approach to rental income, where Spanish law considers it joint income despite individual ownership. In Spain, property owned by one spouse before marriage typically remains theirs individually, even if the couple chooses a joint property system. However, a little-known aspect of Spanish law is that any rental income generated from these individually owned properties during the marriage is treated as joint income if a couple has not opted for separate property ownership. This means that rental earnings belong equally to both spouses, regardless of who legally owns the property.

At White Baos Lawyers, we have been providing expert legal advice to our clients during almost two decades. Reach out to us today for professional guidance to protect your financial future.

You may be interested in the following services and articles:

Obtaining Spanish nationality. Marriage to a Spanish national. Residence in Spain. Legal procedure.

The free contribution to the community of property of a private asset is NOT taxable. We analyze the sentence of the Supreme Court and its fiscal effects. Legal advice.

Validity of a prenuptial agreement in Spain. Waiver of alimony or compensation for domestic work. Divorce. Expert legal advice..

Carlos Baos (Lawyer)

White & Baos.

Tel: +34 966 426 185

E-mail: info@white-baos.com

White & Baos 2024 – All Rights Reserved.