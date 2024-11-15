Mijas boardwalk collapses

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 15 Nov 2024 • 14:17 • 1 minute read

Boardwalk collapsed Near El Oceano, Mijas.

Part of the coastal boardwalk between Butibamba beach and El Oceano Beach Hotel and Restaurant has collapsed under the stress of the crashing waves and erosion.

As of publishing, there is no news of casualties, but worrying video footage of the dramatic collapse shows that the drop of several metres falls onto jagged rocks below. Judging by the images, recent heavy rainfall could have had an effect on the weakening of the ground underneath the structure.

The effect of rain and high tides has been a key factor in the inability to complete the much heralded boardwalk, which has been planned to reach as far as Fuengirola one day.

A couple of months before, some of the ground under a block of apartments on the edge of a beach in the same area was dislodged due to a major water mains leak, calling into question the safety of structures along this stretch of coastline.

Previously, in the summer of 2024, the amount of land being lost to the sea was highlighted when it was reported that the coastline that the A7 motorway passes along, was suffering serious erosion.

Completion of the ‘senda litoral’ (coastal path) has been plagued by problems throughout 2024, from structural safety concerns to contractual issues between successive councils and construction firms.