News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 20:20 • 4 minutes read

Protecting Mar Menor's Future Image: carm.es

Mar Menor Cleanup

THE regional government has just secured a €13.2 million contract to continue removing biomass from the Mar Menor, one of the region’s most treasured natural spots. The work will carry on for the next two years, with the total investment in this project now hitting €41 million since it began back in 2017.

Minister Juan María Vázquez, speaking at the Regional Assembly, highlighted how important these efforts are for the future of the Mar Menor. By removing organic material before it breaks down, the team prevents harmful nutrients from polluting the water, which helps stop algae blooms and keeps the lagoon’s delicate ecosystem balanced.

The good news? The volume of biomass being collected has been dropping in recent years, thanks to ongoing improvements in the water’s health. This year, just 5,048 tonnes have been removed so far—down from 27,400 tonnes in 2022. Since 2022, a total of 40,413 tonnes of biomass have been cleared away, helping to maintain a healthier lagoon. These efforts are essential to keep the Mar Menor thriving for years to come.

World Children’s Day

CARTAGENA is kicking off its celebration of World Children’s Day with a fun fair at the port. The event is just the start of a whole week of activities designed to highlight children’s rights. From games and workshops to theatre performances and discussions, there’s something for everyone, all running until November 23.

As a City of Friendship for Children recognised by UNICEF, Cartagena is passionate about promoting the Convention on the Rights of the Child. On November 20, 1,400 students from 26 local schools will be involved in a special program. It kicks off with a reading of a manifesto in the town square, followed by a march for children’s rights that will end at the Palacio de Deportes. To finish off the day, the Children’s Municipal council meeting will take place, where young members of the community will present their ideas for making Cartagena a ‘Healthy and Sustainable City.’

The Children and Adolescence Municipal Council, a group of 20 young people who are actively shaping the city’s future, has been behind many of the activities.

Protecting Los Alcazares

THE town of Los Alcázares is taking action to prevent rainwater runoff from reaching its beaches and causing environmental harm to the Mar Menor. Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera, along with staff from the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, recently visited key areas to identify where improvements could be made to reduce the impact of runoff after rainstorms.

‘Recently, we’ve noticed these washouts happening even without large rainfalls. Just a few days ago, sediment-laden water reached the Mar Menor,’ said Mayor Pérez Cervera.

To tackle the issue, the town council is exploring small-scale projects that could help redirect water away from the town and protect the local environment. One of the main objectives is to restore the natural flow of the ramblas (dry riverbeds) that once prevented rainwater from reaching the beaches.

In addition to reviewing aerial photos from both past and present, the council aims to work closely with the Hydrographic Confederation to find solutions that are quick to implement, without the need for lengthy bureaucratic procedures. ‘We’ll make sure the ramblas return to their original course,’ added Pérez Cervera.

These efforts show a strong commitment to safeguarding the Mar Menor and the future of Los Alcázares.

Family hub

SAN JAVIER’s Family Hub is stepping into a new phase with a fresh focus on connecting families and building a stronger community. Launched earlier this year by the Department of Social Rights and Family, the project is now expanding to bring in even more local departments, creating a bigger, more inclusive family-friendly initiative.

The goal? To create a shared space where families can connect and feel supported. A variety of local groups, including Youth, Sports, Education, Health, and more, are all on board.

The fun starts on November 16 with ‘La Magia de la Infancia’ (The Magic of Childhood) at the Teatro de Invierno and Parque Almansa. The day will be packed with family-friendly activities, including a percussion performance by the Conservatory of Music, a magic show by Xuxo Ruiz, and circus arts workshops. There’ll also be creative activities like face painting, eco-friendly bubble-making, and storytelling. The event will finish off with a Zumba class for the whole family and a light snack for everyone.

Looking ahead, the Family Hub will continue to offer workshops for all ages, covering everything from early childhood development to topics like screen time and vapers, making sure families stay informed and connected.

Tasty traditions

Lorca is about to kick off its ‘Gastronomic Days of Chato Murciano’ from November 15 to December 1, and food lovers are in for a treat! Nearly 20 local restaurants, all part of Hostelor, will be serving up delicious dishes made with Chato Murciano, a unique pig breed native to the region. This breed has a special, rich flavour that’s a must-try for anyone looking to taste the heart of Lorca’s food scene.

Chato Murciano meat is known for its tenderness and amazing taste, thanks to a successful conservation program that’s helped bring the breed back Lorca can enjoy this traditional dish again. Mayte Martínez, Lorca’s Councillor for Hospitality, explained that the event is part of a bigger plan to showcase the city’s food culture. ‘We want to highlight our local products and make Chato Murciano even more popular,’ she said.

To make things even more exciting, visitors can snap a picture of their meal, post it on social media, and tag Hostelor for a chance to win some great prizes.

Hostelor President Jesús Abellaneda said the event is a big part of Lorca’s growing reputation for fantastic food. ‘Our cuisine keeps getting better every year, and events like this help spread the word,’ he added.

Some of the local spots participating include Gastrobar Cañarejo, Taberna La Cepa, and Pizzería D’Antojo. Check out Hostelor’s website for the full list of restaurants. It’s a great way to experience Lorca’s food scene and taste something truly special!

