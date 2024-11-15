Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Anna Ellis •
Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 10:21
• 1 minute read
Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.
Orihuela has launched its first-ever shopping voucher campaign, fully funded by the municipality.
This campaign is available exclusively to residents of Orihuela who are registered as of October 1, 2024.
A total of €400,000 has been allocated for the campaign, which will result in vouchers worth €800,000.
The vouchers are available in four different denominations. The €10 voucher can be purchased for €5, the €20 voucher for €10, the €50 voucher for €25, and the €200 voucher for €100.
Vouchers can be purchased online at orihuelabonoconsumo.es and sales will continue until the vouchers are sold out.
Vouchers can be redeemed from the purchase date until Saturday, November 23.
The Councillor for Commerce, Vicente Pina, confirmed: “As this is a public aid initiative, consumers will need to declare any vouchers received as capital gains on their 2024 personal income tax return.”
To learn more about participating businesses and purchase vouchers, residents can visit the campaign website at orihuelabonoconsumo.es.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.