By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 10:21 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Orihuela has launched its first-ever shopping voucher campaign, fully funded by the municipality.

This campaign is available exclusively to residents of Orihuela who are registered as of October 1, 2024.

A total of €400,000 has been allocated for the campaign, which will result in vouchers worth €800,000.

The vouchers are available in four different denominations. The €10 voucher can be purchased for €5, the €20 voucher for €10, the €50 voucher for €25, and the €200 voucher for €100.

Grab Your Vouchers

Vouchers can be purchased online at orihuelabonoconsumo.es and sales will continue until the vouchers are sold out.

Vouchers can be redeemed from the purchase date until Saturday, November 23.

The Councillor for Commerce, Vicente Pina, confirmed: “As this is a public aid initiative, consumers will need to declare any vouchers received as capital gains on their 2024 personal income tax return.”

More Information

To learn more about participating businesses and purchase vouchers, residents can visit the campaign website at orihuelabonoconsumo.es.