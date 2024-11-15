By Aurelia Munoz • Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 16:07 • 1 minute read

Salt des Freu, Orient. Credit: Flickr/ gnosne

With the last traces of the storm DANA fading, it is time to enjoy the corners of the island that have flourished after the heavy rains.

Here are some of the hidden gems to explore:

The natural waterfall of Salt des Freu in Bunyola. To reach it, you’ll need to take a very low-intensity walking route. The starting point is next to the Ma-2100 road, 1.5 kilometres from the picturesque village of Orient.

The reservoirs of Gorg Blau and Cúber, now at 22% and 31% of their capacity. To visit Gorg Blau, head via Escorca. For the Cúber reservoir, you can follow the route to the Biniaraix ravine and onwards to Sóller.

The natural park of S’Albufera in Alcúdia, a wetland that is home to more than 200 species of birds. The route through this stunning landscape is accessible both on foot and by bicycle.

The iconic ses Fonts Ufanes, a natural wonder where springs emerge after the rainy season. They can be found at the public finca Gabellí Petit. The route begins at the chapel of Sant Miquel in Campanet and takes approximately 30 minutes. Visiting hours are from 10:00 am to 5 pm.

For all these excursions, we recommend wearing appropriate footwear and checking the weather forecast to avoid potential hazards from further heavy rain.

