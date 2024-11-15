By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 15 Nov 2024 • 13:13 • 5 minutes read

Radon gas in Spain: Second highest cause of lung cancer. Credit: Shutterstock, Francesco Scatena

Radon gas in Spain is the second highest cause of lung cancer. Invisible, odourless, and absolutely deadly, it causes more lung cancer than asbestos. The gas seeping into Spanish homes and schools. But, how do levels stack up against the rest of Europe?

Spain’s silent killer: Radon gas puts Spain on alert.

An invisible killer is creeping into Spanish homes, schools, and workplaces without a whisper. Radon gas, a colourless, odourless, and tasteless radioactive gas, is causing alarm across the nation as experts warn of its deadly link to lung cancer.

Radon 101: What you need to know.

What exactly is radon? Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas produced by the decay of uranium in rocks and soil. You can’t see it, smell it, or taste it, but it’s everywhere beneath our feet. When radon escapes from the ground into the open air, it’s harmless. But when it seeps into buildings and accumulates, it becomes a silent threat.

Even if you’ve never touched a cigarette, high levels of radon exposure can double your risk of lung cancer. That’s right- double.

The World Health Organisation estimates that radon is responsible for up to 14% of lung cancer cases globally. Smokers are at even greater risk, with radon acting as the silent partner in a deadly duo. In Spain, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after tobacco.

Why do governments and the media not talk about radon?

Radon gas – the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking – is lurking in our homes, yet governments and media seem to avoid talking about it.

Is this invisible assassin being swept under the carpet? It’s hard to say, but it appears to be a bit of a can of worms, as it’s quite difficult to stop and would require a mammoth investment.

Hard to see, smell, or taste, radon’s stealth makes it easy to overlook. Tackling this silent threat isn’t cheap, and with politicians wary of the hefty price tag for testing and fixing the problem, it often gets left off the agenda or pushed back. Plus, with news outlets chasing the next big crisis, a slow-building health hazard like radon doesn’t make the front page. But there are lives at stake here, many lives.

It’s not just Spain – Europe’s radon reality .

While Spain has been grabbing headlines for its radon woes, this invisible killer doesn’t recognise borders. Across Europe, many countries are grappling with high radon levels. The UK, for instance, has its own radon hotspots, particularly in areas with granite bedrock like Cornwall and Devon.

Are Spain’s radon levels worse than others?

Spain does have regions with elevated radon levels, especially in Galicia and parts of Valencia, due to their unique geological formations. However, when we stack up the numbers, other European countries often report higher average indoor radon levels.

Ireland: Ireland reports some of the highest indoor radon radiation levels in Europe, specifically in homes and workplaces.

Czech Republic: Known for some of the highest radon concentrations in Europe.

Finland and Sweden: Cold climates and specific soil types contribute to elevated indoor radon levels. Finland and Sweden are radon hotspots.

Germany and Austria: Certain regions have significant radon presence due to their geology.

So, while Spain faces serious challenges, it’s not alone – and in some cases, not even the worst off. It sits around mid-table in the radon list.

The UK’s own silent threat

Don’t think the UK’s off the hook. Public Health England estimates that radon is responsible for over 1,100 lung cancer deaths each year in the UK. High radon areas are well-documented, and efforts are ongoing to test and mitigate radon levels in homes and workplaces.

Radon levels in Galicia and Valencia.

The picturesque region of Galicia, famed for its rolling green hills and rugged coastline, is now under a cloud of concern. Thanks to its geological makeup, Galicia tops the charts as Spain’s most radon-prone area. Similarly, several towns in Valencia – including Puçol, Gilet, Torrent, and Chera – are feeling the heat, with radon levels soaring above the safety limits of 200 Becquerels per cubic metre (Bq/m³). Even amongst never-smokers, residential radon gas seems to double the risk of lung cancer in those exposed to ≥200 Bq·m−3 according to scientific studies published by the European Respiratory Society.

According to the Nuclear Safety Council’s map of radon potential, areas are categorised based on their radon levels, identifying zones where a significant percentage of buildings exceed 300 Bq/m³. In these hotspots, 10% of buildings have radon concentrations above this level, putting residents at risk.

Radon levels in Spanish schools

In a shocking twist, a recent study measuring radon levels in 3,140 workplaces across Spain has revealed that one in five exceeds the danger threshold of 300 Bq/m³. The highest concentrations were found in the Education and Culture sector- schools, universities, libraries, and cultural centres.

Researchers found that median radon levels in radon-prone areas hit 107 Bq/m³, compared to just 28 Bq/m³ elsewhere. Alarmingly, excessive radon levels were detected on all floor levels, not just basements.

Spanish government’s plan to clear the air

In response to this gas threat, the Spanish Ministry of Health has rolled out a National Radon Plan aimed at detecting and reducing radon exposure. Galicia’s government isn’t holding its breath either, launching the ‘Reduce Radon’ initiative to tackle this public health hazard head-on.

The plan includes:

Identifying radon levels across the region to design effective protection measures.

Conducting radon measurements in schools, hospitals, and workplaces.

Enhancing epidemiological surveillance to better prevent risks .

Promoting research and interdepartmental cooperation for holistic solutions.

Communicating effectively with the public about risks and mitigation strategies.

An interdepartmental commission and a Technical Office for Radon Control will coordinate these efforts, ensuring that radon doesn’t continue to fly under the radar. So, while it’s not being publicised, some work is definitely being done to tackle it. However – and this applies to the whole of Europe – is it enough, or are they silently covering their own backs with these initiatives?

Radon testing and mitigation

Testing your home or workplace for radon is the first step towards safety. Simple and affordable radon detectors are available, and if high levels are found, there are effective measures you can take to stop it or at least minimise it. Increasing ventilation, sealing cracks and gaps, and installing radon sumps can significantly reduce radon levels.

Some experts are urging immediate action to protect workers and the public against radon exposure. Relatively new EU regulations make radon testing mandatory in certain areas, and employers are now responsible for addressing this risk and communicating with their workers.

Time to expose the invisible enemy

Spain’s radon problem is a wake-up call that what we can’t see can indeed hurt us. With government initiatives gaining momentum, there’s hope that radon will no longer be an underground issue. It’s time to bring this silent killer into the spotlight, take a deep breath, and tackle it together.

How can we stop Radon?

Can we halt radon in its tracks? Absolutely. While we can’t banish this sneaky gas from the earth (at the moment), we can stop it from invading our homes. By sealing up cracks in floors and walls, improving ventilation, and installing specialised radon sumps, you can dramatically reduce radon levels indoors. Don’t let this silent intruder put your health at risk- take action now and give radon the boot.

