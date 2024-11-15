By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 15 Nov 2024 • 10:44 • 2 minutes read

Drivers protest in Bruseels over unfair commissions and unified rules for traditional taxi drivers and ride-hailing app drivers. Credit: Pexels: Alina Kurson

On Thursday November 14, hundreds of ride-hailing drivers gathered in Brussels to protest over rising operating costs, high platform commissions, and intensifying competition.

Organised by the Belgian Association of Limousine Drivers (ABCL), the protest involved drivers from popular platforms such as Uber and Bolt. Starting at the Uber offices on Boulevard Louis Schmidt, at least 200 drivers assembled in the morning, making their way the headquarters of the FGTB/ABVV trade union, known to support Uber. The drivers, representing what Belgium classifies as “rental of vehicles with driver” services, are calling for legislation adjustments to improve their working conditions and establish fairness between traditional taxis and platform-based drivers.

A key demand of the protesters is for platforms like Uber to reduce the commission rates they deduct from drivers’ earnings. These commissions, together with routinary expenses and competition from traditional taxis have led drivers in dire financial straits. To address these issues, drivers are asking for a minimum rate for trips, along with increased pay rates for night shifts and public holiday services. The group also wants the removal of the TripRadar system, which assigns journeys to multiple drivers simultaneously, often reducing individual earnings and fostering disloyal competition among drivers.

Shift to electric vehicles is unrealistic for drivers

In addition to these financial demands, drivers are facing a looming mandate to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) by January 2025 under Brussels’ Low Emission Zone (LEZ) initiative. Drivers say this deadline is unrealistic because of the high cost of electric cars and insufficient charging infrastructure across the city.

ABCL President Mbenti has called for a two-year extension, arguing that while drivers support the shift to eco-friendly vehicles, the current timeline places undue financial strain on drivers already struggling to make ends meet.

Unified rules for traditional taxi drivers and ride-hailing drivers

The protest also highlighted drivers’ calls for more uniform regulation within the industry, especially regarding the need for clear, consistent policies that would govern both traditional taxis and ride-hailing platforms equally. Among their proposals, drivers suggested that the government should designate separate waiting areas for traditional and app-based taxis to reduce congestion and better serve both types of drivers.

Inflexible working conditions for ride-hailing app drivers

Beyond financial and regulatory concerns, drivers raised grievances about the broader working conditions within the ride-hailing industry, citing the lack of benefits such as sick leave, off days, and the constant surveillance of platform algorithms. Many drivers feel the system treats them as disposable labour, controlled by ratings and algorithms that lack transparency and often fail to account for real-world challenges.

As the ride-hailing industry continues to grow, drivers are calling for policies that support fair wages, realistic regulatory expectations, and a more balanced competitive landscape.

