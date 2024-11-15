By Nina Cook • Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 12:50 • 2 minutes read

Samantha Harvey with her prize-winning work, 'Orbital'. Credit: Nina Cook

In a stellar achievement, British author Samantha Harvey has won the 2024 Booker Prize with her novel Orbital, marking the first time a space-themed fiction has received this prestigious accolade.

The novel, set aboard the International Space Station (ISS), offers a profound exploration of Earth’s beauty and vulnerability from the vantage point of space.

Samantha Harvey wins Booker Prize 2024

Harvey was born in 1975 in Kent, England, and studied philosophy at the University of York and the University of Sheffield before earning an MA in Creative Writing from Bath Spa University, where she now teaches. Her earlier works, including The Wilderness, All Is Song, Dear Thief, and The Western Wind, have established her as a critically acclaimed author with a talent for exploring themes of memory, morality, and human connection.

Orbital: the first space fiction to win the Booker Prize

Orbital unfolds over a 24-hour period, following six astronauts as they orbit Earth, experiencing sixteen sunrises and sunsets. Through their reflections, Harvey delves into themes of environmental fragility and human impact on the planet. The Booker Prize judges lauded the novel as “extraordinary” and “beautiful,” highlighting its environmental themes and its focus on Earth’s beauty.

Harvey began writing Orbital during the COVID-19 lockdowns, drawing inspiration from live streams of Earth from the ISS. This unique perspective allowed her to craft a narrative that contrasts the vastness of space with the intimate, mundane routines of the astronauts. Despite initial reservations about writing on a subject she hadn’t experienced firsthand, Harvey’s extensive research into NASA and ESA archives enabled her to authentically portray life in space.

Samantha Harvey’s literary milestone

At just 136 pages, Orbital is the second shortest novel to win the Booker Prize, following Penelope Fitzgerald’s Offshore. This concise yet impactful narrative has resonated with readers and critics alike, propelling it to the top of bestseller lists among the shortlisted finalists. The novel’s success underscores the adage that it’s not the size of the book, but the depth of its content that counts.

With this win, Harvey becomes the first woman since 2019 to receive the Booker Prize and the first British author to do so since 2020. Her achievement also marks a milestone for space fiction, bringing the genre into the literary limelight. As Harvey herself noted, Orbital is “more about Earth than about space,” offering readers a fresh perspective on our planet’s place in the universe.

Find more Euro Weekly news