By Letara Draghia • Updated: 16 Nov 2024 • 1:18 • 2 minutes read

Emily in Paris, Netflix. Credit: Instagram @emilyinparis

“Set-jetting” is a rising travel trend of tourists planning trips inspired by their favourite TV shows and films. Expedia’s Unpack ’25 Report, identified it as one of the leading trends that’s currently shaping tourism.

What is set-jetting?

Set-jetting describes the practise of visiting destinations featured in on-screen productions. Iconic shows like The White Lotus, Emily in Paris, and Ted Lasso some of top set-jetting destinations worldwide.

When a destination appears in a hit TV series or blockbuster film, searches for these locations tend to skyrocket. Expedia noted the following figures:

– Sicily saw a 300 per cent increase in interest after The White Lotus, Season 2.

– Richmond, London, experienced a 160 per cent boost following Ted Lasso.

– Norway boasted a 65 per cent surge after featuring in Succession.

Key locations for set-jetting in 2025

Filming locations that are expected to see heightened interest this year include:

– Paris, France (Emily in Paris, John Wick: Chapter 4): The city of love remains a set-jetting favourite. However, some visitors may experience “Paris Syndrome,” a sense of disappointment when reality doesn’t match the idealised portrayal – think, lots of dog droppings on the streets, homelessness, etc.

– New York, USA (And Just Like That): Often seen as glamorous on screen, NYC draws fans of Sex and the City, but many are surprised by the smaller, less luxurious apartments in reality, plus the high level of crime.

– Thailand (The White Lotus, Season 3): With its stunning tropical beaches and vibrant culture, this destination is set to become a hotspot for fans of the show.

– Italy (Under the Tuscan Sun, From Scratch): Known for its romance, food, wine, and charm, Italy is a dream destination for set-jetters, though navigating its complex government rulings including tourist tax can be a reality check.

– Madrid, Spain (Money Heist): This Spanish capital continues to attract fans of La Casa de Papel. Renowned for its rich blend of history, art, and modern vibrancy, it’s known as a city that never sleeps. However, it does tend to suffer from overcrowding and the effects of this can be worsened during the intense summer heat. Read our tips on travelling to Madrid during the winter.

Instagram vs. Reality

While set-jetting offers a unique way to explore destinations, it also highlights the stark contrast between on-screen portrayals and real life.

Parisian locals, for instance, often tire of tourists’ romanticised expectations. Italy’s iconic image as a land of idyllic villas and effortless charm often overlooks the challenges of renovations or everyday bureaucracy.

For travellers who want to go down more of an off-the-beaten-track route, check out another travel trend called ‘Destination Dupes.’ These are lesser-known, budget-friendly alternatives to some of the continent’s most popular (and often overcrowded) tourist spots.