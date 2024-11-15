Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Donna Williams •
Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 9:56
• 1 minute read
Fernando Esolano with members of the Iberian Police Team
Credit: FB: EPFGassociation
Fernando Escolano, a retired officer from Javea Local Police, has achieved remarkable success in the 10th European Police and Firefighting Games.
At the event held in Braga, Portugal, he demonstrated his exceptional skills by securing three silver medals in the categories of Standard Pistol Shooting, Centre Fire Shooting, and Compressed Air Shooting. The 14th European Police & Fire Games brought together over 3,000 representatives from security and emergency forces hailing from more than 40 countries.
Competing as part of the Iberian Police team, which comprises members of the Spanish and Portuguese security forces, Escolano, aged 63, showcased his prowess in the shooting events. Escolano expressed his satisfaction with his performance and is already gearing up for future European Games and similar competitions, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to the sport.
With an illustrious professional career spanning over 38 years in the Javea Local Police, Escolano has seamlessly balanced his work commitments with his passion for competitive sports. He has accumulated extensive international experience in European and world-class competitions, competing in various pistol shooting disciplines.
In fact, his dedication and expertise have earned him a remarkable total of twenty-seven medals since he began participating in the European Police and Firefighter Games, solidifying his status as a distinguished athlete in the law enforcement community.
Find more local news, activities, and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.