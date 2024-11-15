By Donna Williams • Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 9:56 • 1 minute read

Fernando Esolano with members of the Iberian Police Team Credit: FB: EPFGassociation

Fernando Escolano, a retired officer from Javea Local Police, has achieved remarkable success in the 10th European Police and Firefighting Games.

At the event held in Braga, Portugal, he demonstrated his exceptional skills by securing three silver medals in the categories of Standard Pistol Shooting, Centre Fire Shooting, and Compressed Air Shooting. The 14th European Police & Fire Games brought together over 3,000 representatives from security and emergency forces hailing from more than 40 countries.

Competing as part of the Iberian Police team, which comprises members of the Spanish and Portuguese security forces, Escolano, aged 63, showcased his prowess in the shooting events. Escolano expressed his satisfaction with his performance and is already gearing up for future European Games and similar competitions, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to the sport.

Fernando Escolano’s professional career spans over 38 years

With an illustrious professional career spanning over 38 years in the Javea Local Police, Escolano has seamlessly balanced his work commitments with his passion for competitive sports. He has accumulated extensive international experience in European and world-class competitions, competing in various pistol shooting disciplines.

In fact, his dedication and expertise have earned him a remarkable total of twenty-seven medals since he began participating in the European Police and Firefighter Games, solidifying his status as a distinguished athlete in the law enforcement community.

Find more local news, activities, and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.