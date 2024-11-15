By Donna Williams • Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 15:25 • 2 minutes read

The Christmas Tree in Lisbon Credit: FB: Lisboa Live

As with the rest of Europe, Portugal is already turning its attention to Christmas and the all-important tradition of turning on the lights in the capital.

Now it is fair to say that Lisbon has had some pretty fantastic Christmas lights over the years, and this year is sure to be just as magical.

Residents and visitors to Lisbon will not have long to wait, as the illuminations will be marked with the switching on of the Christmas tree on November 23, at 6.30pm. Every year, it seems like the Christmas celebrations are getting earlier and earlier, although in this case, it is definitely true. In 2023, fans of the holiday season had to wait another full week before they got to feel that ‘Christmassy’ warm fuzzy feeling.

Tree lights in Lisbon will be followed by light and sound show

Once the official tree lights at Terreiro do Paco have been switched on, those present can then look forward to a dazzling light and sound show. Not only that, but singer Aurea will be on hand to get everyone in the Christmas spirit with her renditions of popular songs from a variety of Christmas films. I don’t know about you but that sounds pretty special to me, even if I am someone who prefers to leave thoughts of Christmas to December!

Of course, with that many lights being switched on, there is also the question of the amount of energy being consumed. As sustainability concerns the entire planet, it is good to know that Lisbon City Council is opting to use low-consumption lamps, with LED technology, which provide energy savings of up to 80% compared to traditional incandescent lamps. In addition, they will also be using biodegradable and recyclable plastics in their decorative pieces.

Lisbon will be decorated with 1,000 luminous structures using low-consumption lamps

Speaking of decorative pieces, they plan to have a total of 1,000 luminous structures which will be made up of 5,700 pieces. These will be spread across a total of 45 different locations, including squares, streets and avenues in the city.

For those lucky enough to be in Lisbon in the lead up to Christmas, the City Hall has advised that the light hours will be from 5.30pm to midnight from Sunday through to Thursday, and then until the slightly later time of 01.00am on Fridays and Saturdays.