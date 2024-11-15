Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
The tram driver claims that he lost consciousness before the crash occurred
A tram driver who rammed into a shop in Norway’s capital city of Oslo last month, has claimed he was unconscious before the incident occurred.
The accident happened in October where a tram derailed and crashed into a store at the intersection on Storgata, one of Oslo’s most important thoroughfares, close to the main train station. Amazingly, despite the unprecedented and horrifying nature of the collision, nobody was gravely injured with four people being treated for minor injuries.
Now, a month later, the driver claims that he had lost consciousness before the ordeal and doesn’t even remember the accident. Norwegian Police have been questioning the driver about what happened on October 29. Clearly, suspicions have been high as in the light of former vehicle-based terrorist attacks, speculations were diverse. However, the man, whose name has not been released, told Police that he was feeling ill and fainted ahead of the crash, losing control of the tram and bulldozing into the store.
As yet, there is no confirmation as to what exactly occurred. In a statement, police in Oslo affirmed that they were awaiting the results of technical examinations by the Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority in order to respond to hypothetical motives for the crash.
On the four-carriage commuter tram itself, there were about 20 passengers but nobody was severely injured. As well as the terrified passengers, one man recalls being in front of the store before the train came at full force into the side of it. Mohnsin Munir said that instead of making a left turn, the tram derailed at high speed and continued straight ahead into the shop named Eplehuset.
Although nobody was killed or seriously injured, the crash did cause extensive damage to the store and the whole four-storey building was promptly evacuated to allow for inspection of any structural damage.
Police have confirmed that everybody injured, including the tram driver himself, was given medical assistance at the scene. As for the Oslo public transport company, Sporveien, it has stated that it carries around 50 million passengers a year. Let’s hope that in the light of the rather harrowing ordeal, passengers will not be deterred from using the service and will continue to trust in the efficiency of public transport in Oslo.
