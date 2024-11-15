Velez-Malaga steps up stray cat control

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 11:11
• 1 minute read
Caring for Stray Cats
Image: Shutterstock/ rbkomar
VELEZ-MALAGA is stepping up its efforts to manage the growing number of stray cats with a new partnership between the local council and the Official College of Veterinarians.
This week, the town approved an agreement to roll out the CER method—Capture, Sterilisation, and Return—across 125 cat colonies, each with at least ten cats.
This plan builds on the ongoing work by the Environment Department, aiming to reduce the number of stray cats while maintaining ethical practices. Rocío Ruiz, the Councillor for Environment said ‘It’s about ensuring we have more volunteers managing these colonies, and that they get proper training and support.’
As part of the plan, participating vets will be required to meet specific standards and provide essential treatments like vaccinations and microchips for identification. The College of Veterinarians will also offer training to volunteers, local staff, and local police to make sure everyone is on the same page. The partnership is set to make a real difference for both the cats and the community.
Read more Axarquia news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.