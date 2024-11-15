Velez-Malaga steps up stray cat control

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 11:11 • 1 minute read

Caring for Stray Cats Image: Shutterstock/ rbkomar

VELEZ-MALAGA is stepping up its efforts to manage the growing number of stray cats with a new partnership between the local council and the Official College of Veterinarians.

How the CER method helps control stray cats

This week, the town approved an agreement to roll out the CER method—Capture, Sterilisation, and Return—across 125 cat colonies, each with at least ten cats.

Support for volunteers and training plan

This plan builds on the ongoing work by the Environment Department, aiming to reduce the number of stray cats while maintaining ethical practices. Rocío Ruiz, the Councillor for Environment said ‘It’s about ensuring we have more volunteers managing these colonies, and that they get proper training and support.’

Veterinarians’ Role in Cat Welfare

As part of the plan, participating vets will be required to meet specific standards and provide essential treatments like vaccinations and microchips for identification. The College of Veterinarians will also offer training to volunteers, local staff, and local police to make sure everyone is on the same page. The partnership is set to make a real difference for both the cats and the community.

