By Letara Draghia • Updated: 16 Nov 2024 • 2:19 • 1 minute read

Credit: Instagram @giorgiameloni

On Friday, November 15, Italy witnessed widespread student-led protests during the national dissent dubbed ‘No Meloni Day,’ opposing the right-wing government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Demonstrations unfolded in 35 cities, including Rome, Milan, Turin and Genoa, as reported by ABC Spain. Over 200 students gathered in Piazza Castello, resulting in significant confrontations with police and leaving at least 15 officers injured.

Student vandalism during ‘No Meloni Day’

In Turin, protesters broke through police barricades outside the prefecture building, hurling explosive objects at officers, which led to 15 officers being hospitalised due to exposure to fumes. Demonstrators set fire to an effigy representing Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara and carried banners criticising the government’s policies.

In Bologna, students burned copies of proposed school rules by Education Minister Valditara, while in Milan, portraits of government officials, including Meloni, were splattered with red paint.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence, stating on social media, “we witnessed unacceptable scenes of violence and chaos… My full solidarity goes out to all injured officers.”

Education Minister Valditara criticised the protestors, stating, “The Italian school does not need replicas of the extremists of the 1970s.”

The protests reflect growing dissatisfaction among Italy’s youth over education, foreign policy, and government reforms. A recent report highlighted aggression from Italian students towards teachers.

Meloni was also targeted by protestors in October due to passing a new law that states Italian couples who go abroad to seek surrogacy could face prison sentences and fines of up to €1 million.

With tensions high, expats and locals should stay informed and avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place. Public transport and city centre access may be disrupted during future protests.