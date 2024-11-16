AI-powered smart crossings for Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 19:40 • 1 minute read

New intelligent pedestrian crossings. Credit: Sol-Fix Smartcity

Fuengirola is bringing its road safety features into a new ultra-modern age with ‘intelligent pedestrian crossings.’

The project aims to improve accessibility and mobility of pedestrians in Fuengirola, especially in high-traffic areas, favouring a safer, more accessible, and sustainable environment for residents and visitors. Smart accesses will be equipped with the most state-of-the-art technology that will allow efficient control of pedestrian flows, optimising both the safety and the experience of passersby.

Some Fuengirola central streets are already known by many to have a treacherous relationship between car drivers desperately on the lookout for a parking space and people in the street crossing roads (especially the Paseo Maritimo and Avenida Ramón y Cajal).

The system is comprised of crossings with smart cameras that rely on artificial intelligence to detect the presence of those pedestrians in the vicinity of the crossing with the intention of stepping of the curb. When road crossers are detected, the cameras transmit the warning via light signals and the illuminated signs, warning traffic of the presence of approaching pedestrians.

These smart pedestrian crossings have the ability to detect the crossing area remotely, making it easier for both drivers and pedestrians to determine a risk in the area.

Implementation of these smart crossings will be carried out from November 2024.