By Letara Draghia • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 1:29 • 1 minute read

A winter sun getaway. Credit: Pixabay, Pexels

Expats in Europe looking to bring family or friends over from the UK, or planning a quick escape themselves, are in for a treat. Travel firms and airlines are slashing prices on flights and holiday packages for the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Travel expert Simon Calder has reported for The Independent dramatic price drops as companies compete to fill seats and hotels before the festive season begins.

Flight deals from the UK to Europe

Budget airlines are leading the charge with heavily discounted flights:

EasyJet: Return tickets from Manchester to Tenerife on Saturday, 16 November, for one week cost just £68 (€79). This is only £20 (€23) more than a train ticket from Manchester to Birmingham.

Ryanair: Flights from London Stansted to Nantes, France, on Friday, November 22, returning two days later, are just £38 (€44) return.

British Airways (BA): City breaks from Heathrow, including flights and two nights at a four-star hotel in Prague, are available from £179 (€209) per person – less than the cost of flights alone.

Low-cost package holiday to Portugal

Jet2 Holidays: A week in Vilamoura, Portugal, including flights, baggage, coach transfers, and a one-bedroom apartment, costs just £205 (€240) per person. Depart from Manchester on November 23.

Buy plane tickets now before Christmas rush and price increase

As Christmas approaches, prices for flights and holidays increase sharply. For example:

An easyJet return flight from Manchester to Tenerife departing December 23 costs £526 (€613), nearly eight times the cost of a trip this weekend.

For expats living in Europe, these low fares are a perfect opportunity to reconnect with loved ones from the UK or enjoy a short getaway before the Christmas holiday rush. Whether it’s the Christmas markets in Prague or winter sun in the Canary Islands, these deals make travel both affordable and appealing.

