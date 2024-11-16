Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Letara Draghia •
Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 1:29
• 1 minute read
A winter sun getaway. Credit: Pixabay, Pexels
Expats in Europe looking to bring family or friends over from the UK, or planning a quick escape themselves, are in for a treat. Travel firms and airlines are slashing prices on flights and holiday packages for the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Travel expert Simon Calder has reported for The Independent dramatic price drops as companies compete to fill seats and hotels before the festive season begins.
Budget airlines are leading the charge with heavily discounted flights:
Jet2 Holidays: A week in Vilamoura, Portugal, including flights, baggage, coach transfers, and a one-bedroom apartment, costs just £205 (€240) per person. Depart from Manchester on November 23.
As Christmas approaches, prices for flights and holidays increase sharply. For example:
An easyJet return flight from Manchester to Tenerife departing December 23 costs £526 (€613), nearly eight times the cost of a trip this weekend.
For expats living in Europe, these low fares are a perfect opportunity to reconnect with loved ones from the UK or enjoy a short getaway before the Christmas holiday rush. Whether it’s the Christmas markets in Prague or winter sun in the Canary Islands, these deals make travel both affordable and appealing.
View all travel news.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Part-time writer, wife, and mother from the UK. Living an enjoyable life in southern Spain.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.