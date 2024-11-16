Algarve flooding : Couple left homeless

By Donna Williams • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 11:23 • 1 minute read

Flooding in the Algarve Credit: FB:SafeCommunitiesPortugal

Following the severe flooding that hit the Algarve region of Portugal on November 14, a couple based in Castro Marim was left homeless after their house became unsafe to return to.

Only those who suffered a similar fate in Valencia and Malaga can truly imagine the emotional turmoil they must be feeling right now. Thankfully, the Castro Marim City Council’s social action has already housed them, as confirmed by the Regional Command of Civil Protection of Faro.

Algarve flooding most affected Olhão and Albufeira

Aside from this couple, the areas worst hit, including Olhão and Albufeira, are now facing the aftermath of this devastating weather phenomenon. Several roads, basements, and shops were submerged by the water, and just like in parts of Spain, there is much to be done to repair the damage, although thankfully no lives were lost.

As a result, residents of the affected areas are asked to remain alert to any notifications that may be generated as the full damage is assessed and remedial action is taken. This is likely to include road closures to ensure the safety of the public not only from the road damage itself but also from any objects that may have been thrown loose as a result of the ferociousness of the rainfall.

Further showers expected until Sunday morning

Technical experts have advised that the floods serve as a reminder that extreme weather conditions are becoming more frequent and that better preparation for emergency situations such as this one is needed.

While the extreme weather has now passed and the weather alert has been removed, further showers, possible thunderstorms, and occasional hail are anticipated until Sunday morning.

