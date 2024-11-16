By Letara Draghia • Updated: 16 Nov 2024 • 1:04 • 4 minutes read

Credit: Compare Funerals

When you think of the word ‘permit’, you often think of cars and other vehicles, not a cremation. However, permits for cremations in Spain are required before a cremation can take place.

End-of-life planning while living in a new country can be challenging, especially for those who are not fluent in the local language. This guide is designed to provide a clear and empathetic overview of cremation permits in Spain.

If you’re planning a funeral as an expat living in Spain, this guide will ensure you know what a cremation permit is, how to get one, and what the process involves. Even for those who are making a funeral plan, a cremation permit is something that can only be issued once a Medical Death Certificate has been written (Certificado Médico de Defunción). So although you can’t get one ready for your family before you’re gone, at least you can inform them of the process in advance and recommend professional advice.

Why you need a cremation permit in Spain before cremation

In Spain, a cremation permit (permiso de cremación) is essential. This permit not only informs local authorities about the cremation but also ensures that all legal requirements are met. For those of you wondering, ‘what is the process for cremation permits in Spain?’ the answer often depends on your location, as regulations can vary across regions.

What paperwork do I need for a cremation permit in Spain?

A cremation permit can be obtained from your local Civil Registry Office (Registro Civil). This requires presenting the Death Certificate (Certificado de Defunción), Medical Death Certificate (Certificado Médico de Defunción), and the deceased’s identification.

However, if you choose a funeral planning company like Compare Funerals Spain, they handle these administrative tasks on your behalf, offering much-needed support during a difficult time.

Who can apply for a cremation permit in Spain?

In most cases, immediate family members or legally authorised individuals are eligible to apply for a cremation permit. Given that the regulations might vary, seeking the advice of professionals is crucial for navigating any potential legal hurdles and ensuring compliance with local laws.

Timeframe and costs for cremation permits in Spain

In general, obtaining a cremation permit in Spain can take anywhere from 24 to 72 hours. The costs vary based on your location and chosen funeral provider, so asking for an upfront cost estimate is always a good idea. Compare Funerals Spain offers a Direct Cremation package – a low-cost, respectful send-off with a convenient and simple cremation service. There are also mid-range and more comprehensive plans to choose between, ensuring you pick a package that suits your end-of-life wishes.

The cremation usually takes place shortly after the funeral service. The ashes are then either placed in an urn and given to the family for safekeeping, or for scattering somewhere that’s permitted.

Are there any taxes for cremation services in Spain?

While cremation in Spain has become more common, each region can have its own traditions and regulations. Some may also require additional documentation, so it’s best to consult a local professional to ensure everything is in order.

In Spain, the role of a funeral director is often more involved in managing legal documentation, and their knowledge of the regional customs and regulatory requirements can be invaluable. For example, Compare Funerals Spain is a registered company with over 20 years of experience in funeral services. The company aims to bring the UK-regulated approach to Spain and assist both expats and Spanish nationals.

While this guide provides an overview of cremation permits in Spain, we always recommend you seek professional, legal advice for tailored guidance and peace of mind.