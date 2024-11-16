By Nina Cook • Updated: 16 Nov 2024 • 12:09 • 2 minutes read

Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation. Credit: @wickednewshub/X

Ariana Grande, renowned for her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits, is set to enchant audiences in a new role as Glinda the Good Witch in the highly anticipated film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, Wicked.

This casting marks a significant milestone in Grande’s career, showcasing her versatility as she transitions from pop sensation to leading actress in a major motion picture.

Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch

Grande’s journey from the music industry to the film set has been met with extreme enthusiasm from fans. Her previous acting experience, notably her role as Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon’s Victorious, laid a foundation for her return to acting. However, portraying Glinda in Wicked presents a unique challenge, requiring a blend of vocal prowess and theatrical performance.

In April 2023, fans were treated to the first images of Grande in full Glinda attire. Photographs from the set revealed her donning a voluminous pink gown, complete with a sparkling tiara and sceptre, embodying the quintessential image of the Good Witch. These visuals have heightened anticipation for the film, with many praising Grande’s transformation and dedication to the role.

Part one of “Wicked” coming out on November 27

Directed by Jon M. Chu, known for his work on Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights, the Wicked film adaptation is set to be released in two parts. The first installment is scheduled for November 27, 2024, with the second part following in 2025. The decision to split the story aims to capture the depth and complexity of the original musical, ensuring a comprehensive portrayal of the characters’ journeys.

Joining Grande is Cynthia Erivo, cast as Elphaba, the misunderstood Wicked Witch of the West. Erivo, an accomplished actress and singer, brings her own formidable talent to the production, promising a dynamic on-screen partnership with Grande. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.

Wicked, the most highly anticipated film of the year

The Wicked film adaptation has been long-awaited by fans of the original musical and fans of the classic Wizard of Oz. The combination of a star-studded cast, experienced direction, and the beloved source material sets high expectations for the film’s success. Grande’s involvement, in particular, has generated significant buzz, with many eager to see her interpretation of Glinda and how she brings her own flair to the iconic role.

For Ariana Grande, stepping into Glinda’s shoes represents a new chapter in her multifaceted career and the fulfilment of a childhood dream. As the release date approaches, audiences worldwide are keen to witness Grande’s performance and the magic she brings to the land of Oz.

