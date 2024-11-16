Billie Jean King Cup surprises

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 8:43 • 1 minute read

Magda Linette & Emma Raducanu. Credit: Instagram

The quarterfinal qualifiers of the Billie Jean King Cup have four head-to-heads left: Japan-Italy and Poland-Czech Republic for this Saturday, and on Sunday Slovakia-Australia and Great Britain-Canada, with the shocking absences of Spain and the United States, already eliminated in the eighth round.

The quarter-final crossovers of the Billie Jean King Cup have come about after the classification of Poland, who eliminated Spain 2-0 in an energetic series. Also Great Britain afterwards, who won more convincingly against Germany (2-0).

The performance of Sara Sorribes of Spain in an almost four-hour match and three tight sets against Polish Magda Linette, as well as Spain’s Paula Badosa and her attempt at an epic comeback against the second-best player in the world, Iga Swiatek of Poland, were not quite enough for the Spanish team to move to the next rounds, causing an unfortunate absence for the home team.

United States surprise knock out from cup

Nor, shockingly, will the United States be there. One of the favourites to lift the trophy, the US lost 2-1 beaten by Slovakia in the evening matches on Thursday 14, demonstrating that in the Billie Jean King Cup there is no margin for error.

With the classifications of Japan, Slovakia, Poland, and Great Britain, the other four teams that already had their place assured in the quarterfinals now come into action: the Czech Republic, Australia, Italy, and the current champion, Canada.

The qualifiers for the weekend are as follows: Japan – Italy (Saturday, 10am); Poland – Czech Republic (Saturday, 5pm); Slovakia – Australia (Sunday, 10am); and Great Britain – Canada (Sunday, 5pm).

All games are being played in a best of three sets in a specially built temporary stadium for 4,500 spectators next to the José María Martín Carpena Palacio de Deportes, which is currently being used for warm-ups for the men’s Davis Cup.