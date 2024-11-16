By Johanna Gardener • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 18:06 • 2 minutes read

SUV's and other large vehicles are taking over in major cities like Brussels in Belgium Credit:Shutterstock:JC_STOCKER

In Belgium, the increasing number of SUV’s and other large cars are dominating cities like Brussels, reducing public space and increasing CO2 emissions as well as accident risk.

Large cars and SUV’s are becoming increasingly popular across Europe. Like exponential sales of electric cars, this is definitely a positive result for major car brands – yet perhaps not for cities like Brussels where bulkier cars equals busier streets and less space.

Experts suggest that growing investment in heavier and bulkier vehicles in the past two decades can be mainly attributed to sport utility vehicles (SUV’s), which now account for half of the cars in Brussels – and most likely other major European cities too. In Europe, new cars are becoming progressively bigger – widening by a centimetre every two years – and this is mainly due to the popularity of large SUV’s. These vehicles were initially designed for driving across rugged terrains or carrying heavy laods but now seem to have found their (not-so-welcome space) of city centres, where they are, quite frankly, cumbersome.

Larger vehicles and SUV’s: risk to air quality and road safety in Brussels

Not only street space issues, but larger vehicles are also affecting air quality and can be detrimental to road safety. A study by Brussels Mobility and Brussels Environment showed that in 2023, half of new cars registered were SUV’s. These vehicles tend to be 14 per cent heavier than average vehicles: bog-standard cars seem to have been piling on the pounds since 2013 as in ten years, a 10 per cent increase in their weight has been recorded. This was even more significant in company cars with a 17 per cent weight increase.

But why are SUV’s so popular? Researchers say that, in a nutshell, there is little deterrent for them not to be popular. They are eligible for the road when considering co2 emission standards and advertising has certainly boosted sales of larger cars. Add to this the fact that Belgium has a favourable tax regime for (usually larger) company cars and integrates a “greening” of the car fleet into its policies – electric cars are on average 570kg heavier than new petrol and diesel cars.

Collisions with SUV’s – 200 per cent more chance of being killed

One may feel the ‘King of the road’ in a vehicle like this, but those on the road may not stand a chance in a collusion with an SUV. For every additional 300kg of car weight, there is a 30 per cent higher chance of a fatality when hitting a person. Struck by an SUV and a pedestrian or cyclist has 90 per cent more chance of injury and up to 200 per cent more chance of being killed.

Larger cars are also pollution demons. They are responsible for more dust emissions and higher levels of CO2 are released both in the driving and producing of the vehicles. If this were not enough, these beastly cars dominate precious public space in Brussels, fail to fit within the allocated parking spaces and with their wider size, overhang onto cyclist tracks.

Many Brussels residents share opinions on this predicament and have suggested imposing greater taxes on heavier vehicles, introducing a ‘zone without heavy cars’, or implementing higher parking fees for bigger vehicles.

