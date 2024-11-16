By Letara Draghia • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 0:23 • 1 minute read

UD Tenerife team. Credit: Adeje Town Hall

Women’s teams, Costa Adeje Tenerife Egatesa and Valencia CF will play today, Saturday, November 16, 11:00 am at the Adeje Municipal Football Ground for the 10th matchday of Liga F. The match is set to be a special charity event dedicated to raising funds for those affected by the catastrophic floods that hit the Valencian Community on October 30.

Female football with a charitable cause

This will be Valencia CF’s first match since the severe weather disaster, which caused widespread destruction and tragic deaths of at least 217 people. In a show of solidarity, UD Tenerife has organised various activities during the event to encourage fans and attendees to contribute to the fundraising efforts. Proceeds from the gate and additional initiatives will go directly to aiding flood victims.

Community support for Valencian victims

Adeje Town Hall, the official sponsor of Costa Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, has praised the initiative. In a statement, the town hall said it “acknowledges the achievements of women’s football and applauds the club’s solidarity initiative” in using sport as a platform for community support.

The Valencian floods have left many struggling to rebuild their lives, with some areas still recently grappling with scary weather forecasts. Events like this not only provide much-needed financial assistance but also serve to unite communities in times of crisis.

For more information or to support the cause, please visit the official website of UD Tenerife.

