By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 11:51 • 3 minutes read

Tibbi (Cyrano), Elliot Wright, & Steven Euesden

Elliott Wright’s charity gala night at Olivia’s in La Cala de Mijas went off phenomenally on Thursday, November 14, with a packed restaurant of generous and festive donors.

There had been doubts of whether the night would go ahead or not, but Elliott being Elliott, there was no way he was going he was going to let down the guests, the Red Cross who were there too, nor the victims of the Valencia flooding.

Business people from the Costa del Sol, friends, and those just wanting to do their bit were in attendance at the 6-hour-long party, bringing donations and cash ready to give on a night where love and community spirit were felt by everyone.

Over €30,000 was raised for the Red Cross’ Valencia appeal on a night in which everyone, including the staff at Olivia’s, gave up their time and efforts for free to put on the biggest party in La Cala in order to encourage everyone to give.

One of Elliott’s house dancers, who couldn’t make it for the night, recorded a video from her family home in Valencia thanking everyone for putting on such a wonderful event. Sorry she could not be there, her highly emotional video described the terrible situation that her neighbours and community were going through.

Popular Costa del Sol singer and performer, Jai Northover, got the party started as guests began dancing even before dinner was served. Elliott’s new top chefs, who had given up working for some of the best Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe to join Elliott in his new concept for Olivia’s, readied some culinary treats for the guests, including delicious contemporary, international twists on traditional Spanish dishes such as braised bellota pork cheek, butifarra sausage croquettes, and a divine lamb kofta flatbread.

Following the meal, what everyone had been waiting for, came the raffle with plenty of incredibly generous prizes: Charlie Mullins had sent along some of his collection of sports memorabilia, and there were gifts from some of the best-known and most loved local personalities, including stays in top hotels and resorts, VIP tickets to amazing events, and vouchers for everything from spa treatments to fitness sessions. Then, for those who splashed out on the golden raffle tickets, a stay in a top hotel, and even the star prize, 2 grandstand tickets for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Then the big money came out for the auction, compared by our very own Steven Euesden, with a week in a top boutique health resort in Portugal, shares in racehorses, and a Bespoke Catering full private party with personal chef and entertainment valued at €4,000, among others.

Michel Euesden gave a rousing speech on the strength of the Costa del Sol community and how we always come together no matter what to support those who most need it.

Elliott Wright gave heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated, the donors, and all who generously gave to the Red Cross Valencia fund on the night. He recalled his own experience in 2021 when Olivia’s burnt down and how he was left devastated and feeling there was no way of going on, until some local residents, without being asked to, just turned up and began clearing up the charred mess left behind by the blaze. From this moment on, Elliott felt the love and the strength of the community, giving him the will to rebuild.

The morning after, Elliott and staff from Olivia’s loaded up a van with all the donated items left by the community so Elliott could begin his journey to Valencia’s Red Cross collection point and redistribute what La Cala de Mijas had gathered together for those who had lost everything in the floods.

To donate the Cruz Roja campaign to help the victims of the Dana floods:

Red Cross

Account number: ES92 0182 2370 4600 1002 2227Dana

Bizum 33467

The text to put in with the donation is Ayuda Victimas Inundaciones DANA.