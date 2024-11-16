Dutch city the healthiest in Europe to live

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 16 Nov 2024 • 0:10 • 1 minute read

Apeldoorn in the Netherlands. Credit: Wolf-photography - Shutterstock.

Apeldoorn in the Netherlands is arguably one of the healthiest cities in Europe according to a recent poll. The title was previously held by Maastricht for the last two years, but that city has fallen 2 places to third this year.

Once held by Amsterdam, the Netherlands often pops up as having the top of the healthiest cities to live in Europe. The Healthy City Index 2024 carried out every 2 years by Arcadis, looks at a variety of variables in world cities including crime rates, traffic safety, and community health.

According to Arcadis, Apeldoorn has been steadily climbing in the ranking, from 5th place in 2020 to third in 2022, and now topping the charts. The city scored ‘stable’ in most elements, and this time scored extra points in the ‘healthy community’ category.

Dutch city has lowest crime rate

‘Crime rate is low and social cohesion is high,’ said Arcadis researcher Eke Schins about Apeldoorn. He reckons, Apeldoorn is managing to largely avoiding an international increase of anxiety and stress, an after-effect of the coronavirus pandemic. ‘What probably helps is its green character,’ he says.

According to Statista, the European statistics watchdog and compiler, the healthiest country to live in Europe is Switzerland, just a percentage point ahead of the Netherlands and Luxembourg.