By Nina Cook • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 16:31 • 1 minute read

Skilled hands at work, showcasing the timeless art of esparto weaving in Níjar.

The eastern Almería region is set to celebrate its rich esparto grass heritage with the return of the “VII Encuentro de Esparto,” an annual gathering of artisans and enthusiasts in Níjar.

The event will take place at the Museo de la Cultura del Agua on November 25 and promises to showcase the artistry, history, and modern relevance of esparto grass craftsmanship.

VII Encuentro de Esparto in Níjar late November

This year’s meeting aims to attract over 30 artisans from across Andalusia and neighbouring regions, with activities ranging from live weaving demonstrations to interactive workshops for attendees of all ages. Experts will discuss the role of esparto in traditional crafts and its increasing use in sustainable design, highlighting its potential as a versatile, eco-friendly material.

The event also includes a display of tools, techniques, and finished products such as baskets, mats, and decorative items. Visitors can learn how these timeless creations are made and explore their historical importance to the economy and culture of Níjar.

Organisers emphasise the significance of preserving and promoting esparto grass traditions in an era of mass production, noting its potential to inspire innovation while honouring the past. This gathering not only serves as a cultural celebration but also as a platform to educate the younger generation about the value of heritage crafts.

Níjar invites everyone to experience this immersive day dedicated to a tradition that has shaped the region for centuries.

