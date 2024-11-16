Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
New Projects Approved
VELEZ-MALAGA is taking big steps to breathe new life into its historic centre, with five exciting projects just given the green light by local authorities.
These plans include everything from refurbishing homes and demolishing old buildings to creating protected archaeological zones, all aimed at making the area more appealing.
The projects were approved during a recent meeting led by Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez, who emphasised the importance of balancing modernisation with respect for the town’s rich history. ‘This is the heart of our city, and it deserves our full attention,’ said Lupiáñez. A key part of the plan is giving the town hall more control over demolitions near cultural heritage sites, which should speed up the process and allow for more customised solutions.
A major highlight is the ongoing renovation of the Lope de Vega Theatre, scheduled to be completed by June 2025. When finished, the theatre will not only have nearly 1,000 seats but also be fully accessible, making sure everyone can enjoy the performances.
With these efforts, the town hopes to turn its historic centre into a modern space that still holds on to its traditions and that residents and visitors can enjoy.
