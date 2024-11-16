By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 7:07 • 1 minute read

New Projects Approved Image: Shutterstock/ Christophe Cappelli

VELEZ-MALAGA is taking big steps to breathe new life into its historic centre, with five exciting projects just given the green light by local authorities.

Five new projects to transform Vélez-Málaga

These plans include everything from refurbishing homes and demolishing old buildings to creating protected archaeological zones, all aimed at making the area more appealing.

Balancing modernisation with heritage preservation

The projects were approved during a recent meeting led by Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez, who emphasised the importance of balancing modernisation with respect for the town’s rich history. ‘This is the heart of our city, and it deserves our full attention,’ said Lupiáñez. A key part of the plan is giving the town hall more control over demolitions near cultural heritage sites, which should speed up the process and allow for more customised solutions.

A new era for the Lope de Vega Theatre

A major highlight is the ongoing renovation of the Lope de Vega Theatre, scheduled to be completed by June 2025. When finished, the theatre will not only have nearly 1,000 seats but also be fully accessible, making sure everyone can enjoy the performances.

With these efforts, the town hopes to turn its historic centre into a modern space that still holds on to its traditions and that residents and visitors can enjoy.

Read more Axarquia news, articles and events here