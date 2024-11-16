Guiris rule: Adapt Panto lands in San Pedro del Pinatar

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 7:07
• 1 minute read
Guiris Centre Stage
Image: Adapt/Gill Brown
HAVE you ever wondered what ‘guiri’ means? It’s a playful term Spanish people sometimes use to describe northern European visitors and residents in Spain, often associated with humorous stereotypes like ‘socks and sandals’ or sunburnt skin. But there’s no offense intended—it’s all in good fun!
This year, the ADAPT Theatre Group has embraced the term in their upcoming pantomime, Snow White and the 7 Guiris, running from November 28 to December 1 at the Casa de Cultura in San Pedro del Pinatar. The show promises laughs for everyone, locals and guiris alike, as the actors playfully exaggerate classic ‘guiri’ quirks.
Sponsored by the ADAPT Metal Detecting group, the panto brings laughs with a purpose, as all ticket sales support local charities. Tickets are just €4 and can be picked up at Mail Pinatar or Bar Amigos, or by calling Eric at 656 361 098. Don’t miss the fun—get your tickets and come join the laughter!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
