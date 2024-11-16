Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook
Updated: 16 Nov 2024
Sustainable urban development in Levante Almeriense integrates modern infrastructure with natural beauty. Credit: myalmeria
The Levante Almeriense region is increasingly recognising sustainable urban development as a key strength, with local leaders and industry professionals advocating for tourism, residential growth, and environmental preservation as primary economic drivers.
In a recent discussion, Vera’s Mayor, Alfonso García, and Pulpí’s Mayor, Juan Pedro García, highlighted the importance of preparing infrastructure to accommodate the anticipated influx of residents and visitors, especially with the forthcoming arrival of the AVE high-speed train.
Cristóbal Ruiz, Director of Urbanism at TM Grupo Inmobiliario, emphasised the economic benefits brought by foreign property owners, noting their role in generating wealth and employment. He cited TM’s investment in Pulpí during the 2010 economic downturn and ongoing sustainable urban projects like Salar de los Canos as examples of successful initiatives.
Addressing environmental concerns, both mayors called for expedited action on projects such as the laminations of the Antas River and Rambla Nogalte to prevent future flooding incidents similar to those experienced in 2012. They also discussed the challenges young people face in accessing affordable housing, particularly in coastal areas, and the need for increased collaboration between public and private sectors to develop social housing solutions.
As the Levante Almeriense prepares for transformative changes, stakeholders agree on the importance of strategic planning and sustainable practices to harness the region’s full potential.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
