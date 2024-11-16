Madama Butterfly in Malaga

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 16 Nov 2024
• 1 minute read
Madama Butterfly production, Malaga.
Credit: Teatro Cervantes, Malaga.
Madama Butterfly, the three-act classic opera by Giacomo Puccini and inspired by the play Madama Butterfly by David Belasco.
After the failure in its premiere at the Scala Theatre in Milan on February 17, 1904, Puccini perfected subsequent revisions until he achieved success in his final version in 1907, which is the one now commonly represented around the world.
The Cervantes Theatre in Malaga picks up the baton with the Tenerife Opera to pass it later to the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona with one of Puccini’s most beloved titles: Madama Butterfly.
The story of the Japanese geisha deceived by an American sailor is touring four points of the Spanish map during this winter, with a Malaga evening that will be signed by the Valencian stage director Emilio López.
On this occasion, the Italian soprano Claudia Pavone will step into the skin of Cio-Cio San, accompanied by Antonio Gandía as Pinkerton. The cast is completed with Zeljko Lucic’s Sharpless and Nozomi Kato’s Suzuki, in addition to the voices of Luis Pacetti, Javier Castañeda, Sophie Burns, and Marcelo Solís. The Philharmonic Orchestra of Malaga, conducted by Giuseppe Finzi, will be joined by the Intermezzo Choir, in a total of two evenings taking place on November 22 and 24.
Tickets range from €28 to €120 for Friday, November 22 at 7.30pm and Sunday, November 24 at 6pm, at the Teatro Cervantes, Malaga. Bookings can be made via teatrocervantes.com.
