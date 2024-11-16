By Nina Cook • Updated: 16 Nov 2024 • 16:46 • 1 minute read

The golden eagle takes to the skies once more after its remarkable recovery in Almería. Credit: iStock

In a triumph for wildlife conservation, an injured golden eagle has been successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild in Almería.

The majestic bird, found weakened and unable to fly, was rescued by environmental agents and taken to the CREA (Centro de Recuperación de Especies Amenazadas; Recovery Centre for Endangered Species) in Vélez-Rubio.

Majestic golden eagle rescued and set free in Almería

Experts at the centre worked tirelessly to nurse the eagle back to health, addressing its physical injuries and ensuring its readiness for survival in its natural habitat. This meticulous rehabilitation process included medical care, nutritional support, and flight training to restore the eagle’s strength and hunting skills.

The release took place in the Sierra de Los Filabres, a fitting location for the golden eagle’s return. Witnessed by environmental agents and local authorities, the event underscored the importance of protecting endangered species and preserving biodiversity in the region. The golden eagle, a symbol of strength and resilience, is among the species protected under Spanish law.

The Junta de Andalucía, responsible for managing wildlife conservation efforts, highlighted the vital role of public awareness and collaboration in safeguarding natural heritage. Cases like this demonstrate the positive impact of intervention and rehabilitation for species facing challenges from habitat loss and human interference.

This soaring success story not only restores one eagle to the skies but also renews hope for broader conservation efforts across Andalusia.

