Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Updated: 16 Nov 2024 • 16:46 • 1 minute read
The golden eagle takes to the skies once more after its remarkable recovery in Almería. Credit: iStock
In a triumph for wildlife conservation, an injured golden eagle has been successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild in Almería.
The majestic bird, found weakened and unable to fly, was rescued by environmental agents and taken to the CREA (Centro de Recuperación de Especies Amenazadas; Recovery Centre for Endangered Species) in Vélez-Rubio.
Experts at the centre worked tirelessly to nurse the eagle back to health, addressing its physical injuries and ensuring its readiness for survival in its natural habitat. This meticulous rehabilitation process included medical care, nutritional support, and flight training to restore the eagle’s strength and hunting skills.
The release took place in the Sierra de Los Filabres, a fitting location for the golden eagle’s return. Witnessed by environmental agents and local authorities, the event underscored the importance of protecting endangered species and preserving biodiversity in the region. The golden eagle, a symbol of strength and resilience, is among the species protected under Spanish law.
The Junta de Andalucía, responsible for managing wildlife conservation efforts, highlighted the vital role of public awareness and collaboration in safeguarding natural heritage. Cases like this demonstrate the positive impact of intervention and rehabilitation for species facing challenges from habitat loss and human interference.
This soaring success story not only restores one eagle to the skies but also renews hope for broader conservation efforts across Andalusia.
Read more Almería news
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.